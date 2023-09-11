Inviting three teams to their home course, the Bradford boys golf team took silver with the help of Jake Franz leading the field of competition.
The Owls finished with the second best score of 254, placing beneath Warren (239) and above both Clearfield (267) and St. Marys (268). Franz won the day with a 74, shooting four birdies, three of which came on the back nine.
“He managed the course well with great iron shots and accurate putting,” said Bradford head coach Travis Faulkner. “Jake won by four strokes over two athletes from Warren.”
Chase Wineberg shot an 86, playing with consistency throughout the day and hitting a birdie on hole 14. Rounding out our team score was Wyatt Stark with a 94, including a birdie on hole 14 and six bogeys on the front nine. Terren Reese shot a 92, Haiden Cobb shot a 100, a personal best in his high school career, and Clayton Brinsky ended with a 104.
The Owls will next travel to St. Marys on Monday.
CROSS COUNTRY
KUTZTWON — Competing against 18 other teams, the Lady Owls finished in the top ten, with Caitlyn Taylor leading the pack.
“This was our best showing of the year,” said Bradford head coach Mark Kelley. “Our younger runners definitely stepped up today.”
Taylor again led the way with a tenth place finish in 22:15. Leila Bines was 33rd in 24:52. Joleen Weimer was 49th in 26:11, Jennifer Bouquin was 53rd in 26:41 and Brooke Clouser was 58th in 27:28. Olivia Funk was 80th in 30:16 and Madison Vinelli was 84th in 32:21.
“The heat has really affected us the last few dual meets and hasn’t allowed us to run really hard,” said Kelley. “This was a very good competitive race for us and everyone really stepped up. We have a week to get ready for our home invitational.”
The Lady owls return to action on Saturday at the 20th Annual Bradford Invitational. Races begin at 9:30 a.m. with the girls varsity race.
SOCCER
Boys: Port Allegany 8, Salamanca 0
CATTARAUGUS, N.Y. — The Gators tacked on another score to their record, again by dominating blowout, this time seeing five Port players find the back on the net.
Austin Hamilton led the offensive attack with four goals, followed by Derek Smith, Henry Kisler, Justin Dunn and Eli Voss, who all scored once throughout the contest. Dunn also registered an assist, as did Jarrod Funk and Alex Schott. Owen Kisler had two assists in the win while Aidan Clark had three saves in the net for Port.
In the goal for the Warriors was Matthew Schnaufer and Colton Kyler, who combined for nine saves.
The Gators will next host Coudersport on Monday.
Girls: Wellsboro 3, Port Allegany 0
WELLSBORO — The Lady Gators continued with their struggling start to the season with a loss on the road, failing once again to tally a goal.
For the Lady Green Hornets, Sarah Seeling scored twice while Maddy Mascha scored once. Jaydn Dunlap had two saves for Wellsboro and Jenn Baxter had five saves for Port.