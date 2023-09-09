As fans piled into the bleachers of Parkway Field ahead of kickoff, there was a different feeling in the air. Gone was the underlying doubt and hesitancy of years’ past, instead replaced with a radiating anticipation.
After earning their first win of the season on the road a week ago, the Bradford football team gave their fans the long-awaited reason to celebrate, beating Otto-Eldred 35-12 for their second consecutive blowout win.
The Terrors’ main weapon throughout the season has been their running back Hunter App. Expectedly, they gave him the ball early and often, however, the Owls were ready, stunting the rush and forcing the Terrors off the field in four downs. Taking over on their opponents’ 42 yard-line, Bradford also chose to rush the ball, specifically through Jordan Thompson, who accumulated over 20 yards in his first three carries. Five players into their first drive, the Owls reached the end zone, with the score coming from AJ Gleason’s five-yard rush with just under eight minutes off the clock.
“It was really important to come out sharp on both sides of the ball. We came out and really ran the ball well tonight, which was really impressive for us, to set the tone and control the line of scrimmage,” said Bradford coach Jeff Puglio. “We’re going to be very dynamic going forward and it’s going to make it harder for teams to shut one area down.”
On their second drive, O-E was hampered by constant penalties, forcing them into a third-and-25 scenario. Despite getting a 25 yard gain from a Shene Thomas reception, the Terrors once again were stopped, this time just coming up one yard shy on another fourth down. With a second consecutive turnover on downs, O-E had yet to cross midfield.
Bradford once again found success on their second drive, this time with more contributions from quarterback Talan Reese. After getting backed into a third-and-15 from consecutive penalties, Reese burst past the line of scrimmage, carrying the ball himself for 25 yards and a first down. The Owls then strung together several short passes to march down the field before Gleason carried the ball 23 yards to the two-yard-line. Reese dealt the final blow with a QB sneak that broke into the endzone, giving the Owls a 14-0 lead.
From there, both teams began to stall out. O-E finally crossed the 50-yard line with a few tosses to Thomas, but failed to get to, or near, the end zone. For the Owls, they faced more penalties and were unable to muster any momentum for the next two drives, punting on both.
“We came out fast but kind of slowed down. We got up 14 and then started not doing what we were supposed to be doing. We can’t let the scoreboard dictate our effort,” said Puglio. “We did that tonight and we have to get better going into the next couple of weeks.”
The Owls got one more chance before the end of the half, taking over at the 50 with just over three minutes left on the clock. Despite the Terrors’ defensive line breaking through and applying more pressure, Reese still managed to kickstart the offense once again.
A reception from Thompson, in which the sophomore bullied his way through contact, gave the Owls nine yards, followed by a 15-yard gain from Gleason. Finding themselves on O-E’s six-yard line with just 15 seconds left, Reese found Adam Ward in the corner of the endzone, giving Bradford a 21-0 lead going into the half, their largest lead after two quarters of the season.
“The intensity kind of fell off in the second quarter,” said Puglio, “so at halftime we talked about maintaining that intensity for the next two.”
The Owls wouldn’t relent heading into the second half. On their second play, Ward broke through several defenders on his way to an 85-yard reception that put Bradford on the Terrors’ 7-yard line. One play later, Carter Colley carried it for the fourth touchdown of the game.
The Terrors, on the other hand, looked completely lost. Starting on their own 45, O-E faced fourth-and-22 five plays later from their own 33. Choosing to risk it, the Terrors targeted Thomas downfield, which almost resulted in a first down if it wasn’t for cornerback Jake Franz, who met him in the air to knock the ball away.
The Terrors eventually got their first score towards the end of the third. After a lackluster start to their drive, a 54-yard bomb to Carter Wolfe broke O-E’s drought, albeit, without converting the extra two points.
Despite the score, O-E still had an impossible mountain in front of them, down 28-6 with just over a quarter left. With a comfortable lead, Bradford began running the ball, burning clock while continuing to march through a desolate Terrors defense. They found their last score of the game off a run from Thompson, which was preceded by a 27-yard run from Reese.
With the clock winding down, O-E had one final possession. Over the final minutes, they managed to crawl up the field, eventually scoring against the Owl’s junior varsity lineup with a minute and a half left, then missing the extra point as it ricocheted off the uprights to produce a final score of 35-12.
While the Terrors walked off the field with their first loss of the season, the Owls were met by a rowdy home crowd that joined them on the field, having just witnessed the first victory at Parkway Field in over three years.
Reese ended the game with 156 yards off of 11-for-26 completions (42 percent), scoring one touchdown. His main target of the night was Ward, who had five catches and 110 yards. Thompson led the run game with 78 yards while Gleason tallied 43 with a score.
On defense, middle linebacker Evan Whitmore had a team-high nine tackles, followed by defensive end Andrew Giordano’s seven and linebacker Matthew Perry’s six.
“It feels really good to win at home. I mean, we got a great atmosphere. The crowd was great and it was really, really special to get one at home,” said Puglio. “Now, DuBois is up next and it’s going to be a test for us. If we’re going to compete for District titles, it’s going to go through DuBois.”