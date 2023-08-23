After missing the playoffs for the first time in more than eight years, the Ridgway football team is back to the drawing board as it molds a youthful roster into a battle-tested squad.
With a roster full of young and/or inexperienced players, as well as a preseason injury to a star lineman, Ridgway stumbled out of the gates a season ago, struggling to find their footing and finishing 2-8, the first sub-.500 record for the program since 2015. Choosing not to dwell on their shortcomings, head coach Mark Heindl instead views the past season as a stepping stone.
“Well the big thing from last year was that we were a younger ball club coming in. Even though our record doesn’t show it, our growth that we made on the field, especially after the first couple weeks, we took some giant strides,” Heindl said. “The young offensive line started to mature. Obviously you didn’t see it on the scoreboard, but a lot of the games were decided in the fourth quarter, losing in the last final minutes.”
While the team lost 10 seniors in the offseason, most of them were first-year players. Moving to this year, however, Heindl welcomes back 13 letterwinners, all who now have at least a full season’s experience under their belt. Headlining that returning core is Cameron Larkin, the Elkers starting quarterback. Last year, Larkin threw for 1,016 yards for nine touchdowns, averaging 113 yards per game.
“Cam’s definitely been a leader in the offseason and he’s a leader on the field,” Heindl said of the senior. “He’s gotten very strong in the offseason and has utilized the weight room. The big thing is that he’s taken charge of the offense.”
While he did not graduate, the Elkers will be without the talents and contributions of Luke Zimmerman, who will be playing golf this fall. Zimmerman carried the ball for 501 yards and seven touchdowns, a team-best, and caught for 117 yards, the third-best on the team from a year ago. Filling that void will be a number of players, including Larkin, who recorded a second-best 261 rushing yards and four touchdowns and senior receiver Isaiah Jackson, who caught nine receptions for 248 yards and three touchdowns a year ago.
On defense, the Elkers will have the majority of their core intact. Despite losing Aaron Sorg and Kayden Dennis’s combined 162 tackles, they return Jackson Kilpeck, Eli Perez, Eric Hoffman, Rocco Delhunty, Buddy Handley, all who recorded over 40 individual tackles and combined for 235 tackles.
After two weeks of training camp and some glimpses of the team in action via scrimmages, Heindl is happy with the progress and development of the team leading up to the opening week.
“I like where we’re at. We’ve definitely gotten better through our scrimmages. There’s still a lot of things we have to work on, but a lot of things that are fixable mistakes,” Heindl said. “We are one game at a time. We’re going into week one hopefully healthy and we’ll take on week two when we get there but our main focus right now is the Port Allegany Gators.”
THE RETURNING letterwinners:
Cameron Larkin, senior, quarterback/safety
Nick Aiello, senior, wide receiver/cornerback
Jackson Kilpeck, senior, running back/linebacker
Eric Hoffman, senior, running back/linebacker
Alex Merritt, senior, offensive line/defensive line
Brady Heindl, senior, offensive line/defensive line
Nicky Myers, senior, offensive line/defensive line
Rocco Delhunty, junior, running back/defensive end
Derek Beimel, junior, quarterback/cornerback
Sam Lewis, junior, offensive line/linebacker
Hunter Viglione, junior, offensive line/defensive line
Michael Gerg, junior, tight end/linebacker
THE PLAYERS, by position:
OffenseQuarterback:
Larkin, Beimel, Gavin Kilpeck (so., 5-9, 150)
Running backs:
J. Kilpeck, Hoffman, Delhunty, Alex Galbo (jr., 5-10, Gage Singer (so., 5-5, 122), Frankie Miller (so., 5-10, 180), Rocco Allegretto (fr., 5-8, 152), Nate Steger (fr., 5-4, 121), Marcus Aiello (fr., 5-4, 120), 152), Auston Simon (fr., 5-8, 170), Robert Ruffing (fr., 5-6, 140), Markus Gerg (fr., 6-0, 180)
Ends/Receivers:
N. Aiello, M. Gerg, Timmy Groscup (sr., 5-6, 120), Dominic Jacobs (sr., 5-8, 139), Broc Kudrick (sr., 5-11, 156), Hunter Santiso (fr., 5-8, 151), F. Miller, Levi Miller (fr., 6-3, 220), Hunter Hodgdon (fr., 5-9, 152)
Offensive Linemen:
Merritt, Heindl, Myers, Lewis, H. Viglione, Michael Biel (sr., 6-0, 245),Jordon Iozzo (jr., 5-9, 200), Orin Pontious (jr., 5-8, 260), Parker Calla (so., 6-0, 175), Robert Pruett (so., 5-9, 160), Truchan (so., 5-10, 180), Beau Viglione (fr., 5-9, 175), Frank Howard (fr., 6-1, 210), Benjamin L. Miller
DefenseDefensive Linemen:
Merritt, Heindl, Myers, Delhunty, H. Viglione, Iozzo, Calla, B. Viglione, Howard, Pruett, Biel, Truchan, L. Miller, Pontious
Linebackers:
J. Kilpeck, Hoffman, Lewis, Mi. Gerg, Allegretto, Santiso, F. Miller, Simon, Ruffing, Ma. Gerg, Hodgdon
Defensive Backs:
N. Aiello, Beimel, Larkin, Groscup, Jacobs, G. Kilpeck, Singer, Kudrick, Steger, M. Aiello, Galbo
THE SCHEDULE:
August 25 — at Port Allegany, 7 p.m. 31 — St. Marys, 7 p.m.
September 8 — Karns City, 7 p.m. 15 — at Kane, 7 p.m. 22 — at Redbank Valley, 7:30 p.m. 29 — Keystone, 7 p.m.
October 6 — Smethport, 7 p.m. 13 — at Brockway, 7 p.m. 20 — at Union-AC Valley, 7 p.m. 27 — Brookville, 7 p.m.