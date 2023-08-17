Bradford football fans got their first taste of action at Parkway Field on Wednesday, as the Owls hosted an open inter-squad scrimmage to showcase the team’s hard work.
Starting at the 30 yard line, the starting offense got in the first reps of the night by testing out dipping a toe into the run game. In recent history, the Owls go-to strategy was to air out the ball down field, however, with an influx of quick-footed talent and strength up front, they have focused on adding the ground game to their arsenal.
“We want to have an emphasis on running the ball. Our offensive line has really worked hard during the off season to make sure we can run the ball and I think you saw some glimpses of that tonight. ” said head coach Jeff Puglio. “There are still some things that we can add, some wrinkles to iron out, but we want to run the ball this year.”
Also on display was the Owls budding dual-threat quarterback, Talan Reese.
Getting starting experience in the pocket since last year, Reese has developed his speed to complement his ability to heave the ball downfield. On numerous occasions during the scrimmage, with defenders breaking through the line and closing in, Reese turned on the jets to escape and either continue to spot receivers or make a dash towards a first down.
“With an air-raid team, everyone’s worried about covering us downfield, if he can add that element to his game where he can take off and run, they’re going to have to respect that,” said Puglio. It’s something we weren’t able to do a lot of last year, but he busted it in the weight room this offseason. I think he’s ready to show teams that ability.”
One of Reese’s main targets on the night was sophomore Logan Cohler, an nimble receiver with good hands and fast feet. Making several receptions, Cohler would explode with a burst of speed to weave in and out of the Owls practice secondary.
While they were merely simulating game scenarios tonight against their own guys, in just under a week and a half, the Owls will be back out on that field facing Punxsutawney for their home opener.
“Our main focus is just paying attention to details and executing the gameplan, which for us right now is to read our keys and play,” said Puglio. “Just play hard, show us that you’re athletic and not afraid to mix it up, and we saw a lot of that tonight.”