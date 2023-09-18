The Bradford Lady Owls cross country team used a total team effort to capture their third straight Bradford Invitational on Saturday, scoring 28 points.
“This was a great day for everyone on our team and a great day to run,” said Bradford girls head coach Mark Kelley. “The weather was perfect and all of the girls ran exceptionally well.”
Grace Neubert was the overall winner with a time of 19:00, followed by Caitlyn Taylor who earned fourth place with a finish time of 20:52.
“Caitlyn ran a great race. She battled the girls from ECC the entire way and showed a lot of heart at the finish to get 4th place,” said Kelley. “She continues to have a great year.”
Leila Bines was sixth in 22:05, her fastest time on this particular course in four years. The next three runners sealed the victory with huge personal bests. Joleen Weimer was ninth in 23:48, Brooke Clouser was tenth in 23:50 and Jennifer Bouquin was 17th in 24:43.
“Joleen had a personal best by over two minutes, Brooke by 90 seconds and Jennifer by 40 seconds,” said Kelley. “They really stepped up and passed a number of girls in the last mile.”
Olivia Funk was 29th in 26:19, a personal best by over three minutes and Madison Vinelli was 36th in 28:33, a personal best by two and a half minutes.
“We have really turned a corner in the last week. We ran really well in Kutztown last Saturday and followed it up with a big win at our invitational,” said Kelley. “The impressive part is that we have won with a number of different girls the last three years. Of the 20 years of our invitational, our girls have won it 11 times.”
The Lady Owls middle school team placed second behind winner Harborcreek. Addie Pilon was second with a time of 10:54. This was the sixth fastest time for a Bradford middle school girl on the course. Brianna Haven was sixth in 11:32, Anna Benedict was tenth in 12:19, Emma Herne was eleventh in 12:23, Addison Benson was 15th in 12:48, Natalee Popiel was 26th in 15:05, Rozlynn Foster was 33rd in 17:40 and Shyla Williams was 34th in 17:48.
The Lady Owls return to action Tuesday hosting Elk County Catholic and Ridgway on Senior Night. Seniors Caitlyn Taylor, Korie Dixon and Leila Bines will be honored. Middle school race will start at 4:30, a senior recognition ceremony will follow this race before the varsity race.
On the boys side, they were able to finally end their long dry spell of failing to win the Bradford Invitational. Led by Brayden Friar, the Owls scored 48 points to win their annual home meet.
Friar took second place with a time of 16:38, setting a junior record while also moving himself up to 13th on the All-Time list for the GGB course. Finishing closely behind was Leo Paterniti in third place with a time of 17:00. Kadyn Tessena also earned a top 10 placing with sixth, crossing the finish line at 17:59.
Evan Troisi earned 15th (18:37), Joe Caruso ended 23rd (19:06), Marcus Terwilliger took 31st (19:31) and Evan Soto came in 42nd (20:56.)
“We have had a rough couple of meets but today everyone did their job and we had six strong finishers and the other two ran their best ever races as well,” said head coach Tom Tessena.
Behind the Owls was Harbor Creek with 83 points, followed by North Clarion and Coudersport, who both scored 90 points, Elk County Catholic 93, Clarion’s 94, Smethport’s 165 and finally Otto-Eldred’s 205 points. Coudersport’s Kevin Sherry took 1st place honors with the 2nd fastest time ever in 16:09.
“The boys really came through today. Our next meet will be the PIAA Foundation race on the PA State Championship Course in Hershey on Saturday,” said Tessena. “This will be top tier competition that should help us in the future. We only have about 40 days until Districts and we have to keep getting better.”
Bradford placed 2nd in the Middle School race with 46 points, beaten by Harbor Creek who tallied 22 points. Following Bradford was Oswayo Valley, North Clarion, Smethport, Otto-Eldred, Clarion, Elk, and Northern Potter.
Harbor Creek’s Kellen Landfried won in 9:33. Bradford was led by Miles Hawk in fourth place(9:54), Maverick Smith was ninth (10:12),Nikolai Frontino took tenth (10:13), Cole Sloan finished eleventh (10:16), Owen Blauser was 18th (10:45) and Xavier Frontino placed 19th (10:53).
Just missing a medal was Eddie Youmans in 24th (11:00). Also running were Lewis Stidd, 31st (11:32), Jack Peterson, 44th (12:32) and Logan Bishop, 46th (12:56). Their next race will be Tuesday at Home against Elk and Ridgway.