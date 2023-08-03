OLEAN, NY — Corey Haas turned up Euclid Avenue with a clearly-defined goal.
A year ago, the Cuba native tied a qualifying round record with a 66 while earning medalist honors. In recent weeks, he’d been playing particularly well, posting a low of 64 at his home course, Bartlett Country Club, during a round with fellow local standout Chris Blocher and good buddy Tim Hall Jr.
And so, entering the 87th renewal of the Southwestern New York-Northwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur, also staged at Bartlett, Haas’ sights were set.
“Really, after that point and kind of where my game’s been over the last 2-3 weeks, I made that number (66) my goal to beat,” he said. “I was going out there and I said, ‘I want to break that record.’”
The former St. John Fisher star then did just that.
Haas fired an impressive 5-under par 65 to pace a field of 134 main entrants and again claim the medal amid spotless skies and temperatures in the mid-70s in Wednesday’s qualifying round. He not only set the new Men’s Am first-round standard, but accomplished another potential first, or at least a rarity, by earning consecutive low-man honors.
And that only boosts his confidence as he continues his search for his first Men’s Am Championship Flight crown.
“I’ve been hitting a lot better and starting to shoot some lower rounds,” he said. “The greens had been a little slower over the last couple of weeks and maybe that’s held me back from some REALLY, really low rounds. But I’ve been playing really well, especially at Bartlett, and definitely have a lot of confidence to make a good run at it.”
HAAS WAS one of five golfers to break even-par, besting runner-up Marcus Aiello (67), who has notched a first and two seconds in the medal round since 2020, by two strokes. Blocher, who owns a tournament-record 10 titles, placed third with a 68 while former champion and Tuesday’s Shootout winner Josh Anderson (2001) and Scott Brady each posted a 69. Twenty-six players recorded a 75 or better, placing them into today’s 32-man Championship Flight, a list that includes former champions Andy Frank (2008), Eric McHone (2003), Scott Crist (2000) and last year’s titleist, Spencer Cornelius. Nine golfers, however, tied at the cut line of 76, forcing a large playoff for the final six spots, from which Cam Crist, Kyle Henzel, David LeFebre, Kade Logue, Kal Logue and Aidan Shaw advanced.
At 76, this was the lowest cut score in the event’s nearly 90-year history; 80 was good enough for the Championship Flight in 2022.
Still, on this day, Haas stood alone.
THE 28-YEAR-OLD financial advisor got off to a slow start, taking until the ninth hole to mark his first birdie despite hitting the first 12 greens in regulation. He later sank a 25-footer for birdie on the par 4 12th hole before reaching what he described as his turning point: He saved par on No. 13 after hitting his drive left into the brush and followed it with a tap-in eagle on No. 14.
“I had just got it back to 1-under on No. 12 and then went up on 13 and hit a poor shot,” he noted. “So to be able to get out of there with a par after being basically stymied to the green, that was probably the biggest point.
“That kind of combination of holes, 13 and 14, really set the tone for the last four holes, which I birdied 17 and 18 coming in.”
FOURTEEN YEARS after playing in his first Men’s Am as a Penn-York junior qualifier, Haas has been among the tournament’s more accomplished regular players. He lost the 2014 final to Josh Stauffer and fell in the 2015 semifinals to college teammate Chris Blyth, who went on to claim the championship. He’s won the medal and the accompanying No. 1 seed in back-to-back years. He, on Wednesday, came within two strokes of the course record (63), held by Blocher and former St. Bonaventure golf coach John Powers.
But there’s one major box he has yet to check: securing that elusive first championship.
Haas knows he’s viewed as perhaps the best player never to have won the region’s premier match-play tournament. He’s had a difficult draw the last couple of years, which is to be expected in the top flight, and come up just short in others.
After making history in the qualifying round, he’s ready for his breakthrough moment.
“But that’s been true in a number of years, even in years I shot a 68 or a 69,” he maintained, adding that he feels no extra pressure despite that designation. “Where I definitely think it’s an advantage, and I think Blocher would say the same, is we get to play this course every day of the week, and we’re a little bit more comfortable on it as opposed to maybe some others that are just here for the week.
“It does mean a lot (to win) and I’d definitely like to get there. The back-to-back medals is nice, but we have a lot more golf ahead of us these next four days.”
(Note: Six other Senior Flight players will play their first match on Friday. Matchups will be posted on Thursday)
FIRST FLIGHT 8:10 a.m.: J. Reynolds vs. Bzdak 8:10: Glatz vs. Senfield 8:20: Derwick vs. D. Henzel 8:20: Schott vs. Foley 8:30: Liguori vs. Fleming 8:30: S. Orcutt vs. Heckman 8:40: Vecchio vs. Palumbi 8:40: D. Swanson vs. N. Swanson
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT 9:00 a.m.: Anderson vs. Shaw 9:00: Moonan vs. McClain 9:10: Aiello vs. LeFebre 9:10: Chapman vs. S. Crist 9:20: Frank vs. Barner 9:20: Boyes vs. T. Hall Jr. 9:30: Haas vs. C. Crist 9:30: Wright vs. Bennett 9:40: S. Brady vs. Kade Logue 9:40 Williams vs. James 9:50: Blocher vs. Kal Logue 9:50: Byrne vs. Carls 10:00: E. McHone vs. M. Davis 10:00: Cummings vs. Faulkner 10:10: Cornelius vs. K. Henzel 10:10: Decker vs. Reilly
SECOND FLIGHT 10:30 a.m.: Gethicker vs. Dwaileebe 10:30: C. Swanson vs. Scott 10:40: Bathurst vs. Clancy 10:40: Lenze vs. Meat 10:50: K. Johnsen vs. Rohrs 10:50: Hanson vs. Giardini 11:00: Fuller vs. Jordan 11:00: B. Streich vs. Rosen
THIRD FLIGHT 11:10 a.m.: Unverdorben vs. Russell 11:10: Hnat vs. Lechner 11:20: Bailey vs. Fitzpatrick 11:20: Livak vs. Morton 11:30: Keleman vs. C. Davis 11:30 Jennings vs. Nuttle 11:40: Nenno vs. Malik 11:40: Santana vs. Froebel
FOURTH FLIGHT 12:00 p.m.: Colligan Jr. vs. Stead 12:00: M. Hendrix vs. McDow 12:10: Higgins vs. Ramadhan 12:10: Schaefer vs. Phillips 12:20: T. Padlo vs. Asti 12:20: Mark Baire vs. Cappadonia 12:30: Galvin vs. Stitt 12:30: Wilbur vs. Worth