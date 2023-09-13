BROOKVILLE — Brayden Friar and Leo Paterniti claimed the top two spots at Brookville, helping the Braford boys track and field team claim second place on Tuesday.
Friar claimed first with 17:26.5 and Paterniti crossed the finish line just under 20 seconds later, 17:45.72, as Bradford beat Brookville, 30-26, but lost to Punxsutawney 37-20.
After The Owls took the top two spots the Blue Raiders took the next four places in Ty Fiscus, Evan McKalsen, Cole Householder, and Brady Means. Chris Setree placed seventh for Brookville before Bradford’s Marcus Terwilliger took eighth with 19:22.72, his best race of the year.
Bradford’s Evan Troisi was tenth (19:39), Kadyn Tessena was 14th (20:14), Joe Caruso placed 16th (20:29), Evan Soto finished 21st (21:59) and Cavan Drake was 25th (24:51).
“We salvaged one win but we should have done better,” said Bradford boys coach Tom Tessena. “Our top two guys ran well and so did Marcus Terwilliger but our other guys were a long way off what they have run this year. We need to pick it up right now if we are going to have any chance to win Districts this year.”
The Bradford Middle School team continued their winning ways, stretching their record to 7-0. They defeated Punxy 20-40 and Brookville 23-33.
Miles Hawk placed third (12:58), Maverick Smith ended in fourth (13:30), Nikolai Frontino was fifth (13:37) and Xavier Frontino finished sixth (13:39), sealing the win for Bradford.
VOLLEYBALLOswayo Valley 3, Bradford 0
SHINGLEHOUSE — After forcing a fifth set against Johnsonburg, the Lady Owls wound up facing the yet-to-be-defeated Lady Green Wave, losing in three sets.
The Lady Owls put up a fight in the first two sets, narrowly being defeated 25-21 and 25-22, but ultimately fell apart late, losing handily in the third, 25-10.
For OV, Layken Enty had three kills and two blocks, while Makenna Manning had seven kills, four digs, three blocks and two aces. Laci Miller-Geiger once again ran the Lady Green Wave’s offense, collecting 21 assists along with six aces and three digs.
Austin 4,
Cowanesque Valley 1
AUSTIN — The Lady Panthers added a sixth win to their record, beating Lady Indians in four sets.
Ella Brewer had 31 digs, while Savannah Horton had 13 kills and three aces. Mara Fowler facilitated the offense with 34 assists along with nine digs and three aces.
“We had a great night at the serving line only missing 6 serves all night,” said Austin head coach Pam Terrette.
Austin improves to 6-1 with a tough matchup coming to their home court in the undefeated Otto-Eldred squad on Thursday
BOYS GOLFSmethport 40,
Cameron County 14
EMPORIUM — The Hubbers downed the Red Raider on the road, topping the leaderboards with the five best scores of the day.
Smethport’s Levi Howard medaled on the day, shooting a 40 and being followed by Alex Schott’s 51. Nick Learn and Alex Cole ended with a 54 and 57, respectively, while Konnor Miller rounded out the Hubber’s top five with a 59. Issac Barber hit a 62.
For CC, Blaze Lovett and Blake Cool led the Red Raiders, both hitting a 60. Cameron Moate finished with a 67 and Eli Novak tallied a 68.
Correction: In Tuesday’s edition of The Bradford Era, some stats were reported incorrectly. In the volleyball game between Oswayo Valley and Coudersport, OV’s Olivia Cook had 14 kills, 20 digs, five aces and two blocks. Makenna Manning had 13 kills, four aces, six digs and six blocks and Laci Miller-Geiger had 27 assists, 11 digs, two aces and a block.