OLEAN, NY — They traveled different paths to the same destination.
Chris Blocher, for instance, after getting by Peter Byrne, 3-and-2, in the morning round, produced a relatively comfortable afternoon triumph, downing Kade Logue, 6-and-5, in the quarterfinals.
Mitch Faulkner, with the help of his driver, also notched a pair of steady victories, topping Eric McHone, 4-and-3, before knocking off defending champion Spencer Cornelius, 3-and-2, in the nightcap.
For medalist Corey Haas and Scott Crist, it wasn’t quite as easy. Haas needed 18 and 17 holes to ensure a return trip Saturday. Anticipating a long day, he used a cart for the first time in his lengthy Men’s Am career “to conserve energy as a new strategy.” Crist, meanwhile, won 2-up over Marcus Aiello before edging former champion Josh Anderson, 2-and-1.
All four, however — each a notable name on the local golf scene — found a way to win. And it led them here: to symmetrical matchups in today’s Championship Flight semifinals in the 87th annual Southwestern New York-Northwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur at Bartlett Country Club.
YES, WHEN BLOCHER meets Faulkner and Haas takes on Crist, it will mark multiple pairings between players who have won it (Blocher and Crist) against those (Faulkner and Haas) who have reached a final but lost and are therefore still in search of their initial Men’s Am crown. But no matter who emerges from that quartet, something profound will have happened:
Blocher could add to his record 10 championships and win for the eighth time in the last 13 years. Crist could triumph for the first time since 2000, making for an amazing 23 years between titles.
Or Faulkner or Haas could finally break through and earn Men’s Am glory.
“At this point, everyone’s good,” Blocher said after Friday’s quarterfinals. “Everyone at this point can win the tournament and anyone can lose to anybody too. You can’t fake it anymore. If you don’t play well, you’re gonna lose.”
On this day, the Championship Flight final four either played well … or well enough.
Of his quick work in the afternoon matchup, Blocher noted: “I made a few birdies on the front nine, I shot a few under par (there), so then (Logue) was chasing in the first couple of shots. I got ahead and then he forced a couple shots, made a couple bogies, and I just went from there.”
He added of his performance to this point: “I always want to get to Friday afternoon, because once you get to Friday afternoon, you get into a little bit of a rhythm and it’s a little bit easier to play.”
FAULKNER, the former Clarion University standout, didn’t play last year due to the tournament coinciding with his wedding weekend. But he entered this year with a “good feel,” and it’s served him well. He played in front for nearly the entirety of the first two days.
“In all honesty, this is probably the best I’ve hit my driver in this tournament in a while,” he said of Friday’s rounds. “If I missed a couple fairways, it was only by a little bit. I probably only hit two bad drives total. Even my friends said ‘you’re hitting it pretty good today, a lot farther than usual.’
“I felt good; I’d say it’s adrenaline.”
Faulkner’s win set up a rematch of the 2019 final, when Blocher downed the Pennhills product, 6-and-5. That year, in his first trip to the semis, Faulkner beat reigning champion Zach Chaddock to reach Sunday.
He’s hoping to use that experience in his high-stakes renewal with the event’s most decorated all-time player.
“This is the most confident I’ve been going into a semifinal match,” Faulkner said. “The last time I made it (versus Chaddock), I wasn’t really sure what to expect, but I got off to a hot start and rode it. …
“You gotta expect the best from Chris no matter what. I really need to be on top of my game the whole time (today). If I let up a little bit, I’m screwed, I already know it. In 2019, I gave up holes 6-9 and that’s what lost me the match. So I think if I can get off to a hot start like I did against Zach (he was 4-under through 6 holes), it can be a little different outcome (against Blocher).”
HAAS, meanwhile, viewed as one of the top players who has yet to claim his first title, admittedly wasn’t at his best. The Cuba native outlasted James Wright, 1-up, on the 18th hole in the morning before fending off Tim Hall Jr., 2-and-1 in the afternoon. But he’s given himself another chance, having reached the semifinals for the first time since 2015.
“Honestly, I didn’t play that great today,” he acknowledged. “I scraped it together the first round; I shot a couple over. The second round, I was at even-70. I didn’t make a lot of birdies, just kind of made a bunch of pars and stayed with it.”
Of surviving, he added: “There’s still a lot more golf to go. The competition is definitely getting more extreme. You gotta be playing your A-game at this point. … But I’m definitely gonna hit the reset button and get it after it (today).”
SWNY-NWPA MEN’S AMATEURFriday’s ResultsSENIOR FLIGHT (65 & OVER) M. Brady over Reynolds, 7-and-5 J. Henzel Jr. over Cercone, 2-and-1 Chicola over D. Reiley, 1-up Benedict over J. Brady, 3-and-2
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT(Morning matches)
Blocher over Byrne, 3-and-2 Kade Logue over Williams, 3-and-2 Cornelius over Decker, 5-and-4 Faulkner over McHone, 4-and-3 S. Crist over Aiello, 2-up Anderson over McClain, 1-up (19) Haas over Wright, 1-up Hall over Barner, 5-and-4
(Afternoon matches) Faulkner over Cornelius, 3-and-2 Blocher over Kade Logue, 6-and-5 Haas over Hall Jr., 2-and-1 S. Crist over Anderson, 2-and-1
CHAMPIONSHIP CONSOLATION FLIGHT(Morning matches)
K. Henzel over C. Reiley, 1-up Cummings over Davis, 2-up Carls over Kal. Logue, 2-and-1 S. Brady over James, 6-and-5 C. Crist over Bennett, 5-and-4 Frank — Bye Chapman, via concession, over LeFebre Shaw over Moonan 3-and-2
(Afternoon matches)
Frank over C. Crist, 3-and-2 Chapman over Shaw, 1-up (19) Cummings over K. Henzel, 1-up (20) S. Brady over Carls, 3-and-2
FIRST FLIGHT Liguori over Heckman, 1-up (19) D. Swanson over Palumbo, 5-and-4 Glatz over Bzdak, 3-and-2 Derwick over Schott, 5-and-4
SECOND FLIGHT Gethicker over Scott, 2-and-1 Mest over Bathurst, 3-and-2 Hanson over Rohrs, 2-up Rosen over Jordan, 5-and-4
CONSOLATION FLIGHT (45-49) N. Swanson over Colligan, 5-and-4 Dwaileebe over Clancy, 2-up Johnson over Froebel, 6-and-5 Giardini over Hnat, 3-and-2
CONSOLATION FLIGHT (60 & OVER) J. Reynolds — Bye Padlo over D. Reynolds, 2-and-1 Turner, via concession, over Foley Kubiak over Morton, 2-and-1
SEVENTH FLIGHT Baire Sr. over Baire Jr., 7-and-5 C. Travis over Conaghan, 1-up
SIXTH FLIGHT Ezzolo over Boudin, 6-and-5 Beaver over DePalma, 3-and-2 Butler over Baire Jr., 5-and-4 Miller over M. Travis, 4-and-3
FIFTH FLIGHT Zaprovski over Lewis, 3-and-2 Hannon over Pauly, 1-up (19) K. Padlo over J. Padlo, 2-and-1 Jones over Bush, 7-and-5
FOURTH FLIGHT M. Baire over Asti, 1-up (19) Worth over Stitt, 2-and-1 Stead over Mi. Hendrix, 3-and-1 Phillips over Higgins, 3-and-2
THIRD FLIGHT Keleman over Jennings, 1-up (20) Santana over Nenno, 2-and-1 Unverdorben over Lechner, 1-up Fitzpatrick over Livak, 2-and-1
SATURDAY’S PAIRINGSTHIRD FLIGHT
8:00 a.m.: Unverdorben vs. Fitzpatrick 8:00: Keleman vs. Santana
FIRST FLIGHT 8:16 a.m.: Liguori vs. D. Swanson 8:24: Glatz vs. Derwick
SECOND FLIGHT 8:32 a.m.: Gethicker vs. Meat 8:40: Hanson vs. Rosen
SENIOR FLIGHT 8:48 a.m.: M. Brady vs. J. Henzel Jr. 8:56: Chicola vs. Benedict
CHAMPIONSHIP CONSOLATION 9:04 a.m.: Cummings vs. S. Brady 9:12: Frank vs. Chapman
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT 9:40 a.m.: Faulkner vs. Blocher 9:48: Haas vs. S. Crist
CONSOLATION FLIGHT (OVER 60) 9:56 a.m.: J. Reynolds vs. D. Padlo 10:04: Turner vs. Kubiak
CONSOLATION FLIGHT (45-49) 10:12 a.m.: N. Swanson vs. Dwaileebe 10:20: Johnson vs. Giardini
FOURTH FLIGHT 10:28 a.m.: Stead vs. Phillips 10:36: Mark Baire vs. Worth
FIFTH FLIGHT 10:56 a.m.: K. Padlo vs. Jones 11:04: Zaprovski vs. Hannon
SIXTH FLIGHT 11:12 a.m.: Baire Jr. vs. Miller 11:20: Ezzolo vs. Beaver
SEVENTH FLIGHT 11:28 a.m.: Jakubczyk vs. Baire Sr. 11:36: C. Travis — Bye (via concession)