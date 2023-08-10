Running through the grass, damming up the stream for a make-shift swimming hole, catching crawdads or earthworms to try our hand at fishing at a nearby pond, swinging off branches of trees like we were invincible.
Decades have passed. And so has our invincibility. My sister Linda passed away recently at the age of 62.
Linda was older than me, the ninth child as I was the 14th. She didn’t always play outside with the young’uns, but I remember lots of games of badminton and Red Rover — skinned knees and hands that it seemed would never come clean. But who cared? It was summertime.
Endless summer.
But then, in the blink of an eye, we grew up. The last time we smacked a badminton birdie around, laughing at something silly, is a distant memory.
Linda never got her driver’s license. All our brothers who tried to teach her to drive came back with a little more gray hair, and a lot less of a helpful attitude. Usually the car would leave the driveway at a bit of an angle, heading straight for the ditch. Don’t know how to drive? Well, obviously that means floor it!
We’d laugh and laugh over her lack of driving ability. And she would laugh the loudest. It took a lot for Linda to lose her temper, but when she did, it became the stuff of family legend for decades.
(Hey, remember the time Linda got mad and threw that toy truck so hard it went through the drywall?)
Speaking of vehicles, those of us who did drive took Linda places over the years. We’d make a quick call to see if she wanted to go shopping or on a road trip. A while back, we took a trip to visit friends in Southern Pennsylvania — me, my daughter and two of my sisters, Tina and Linda. We all shared a hotel room.
In the middle of the night, as we were happily slumbering, Linda shot bolt upright in bed — waking me instantly. She reached over, turned on the light and grabbed her purse. Oh no, does she need medicine? Where’s my phone to call for help? What can I do?
And she grabbed a book. A romance book. She turned to the center section and started filling out an order form.
At 2 in the morning.
And then we were all awake — probably by my incredulous cry of “What are you doing?” And oh did we laugh. We never did figure out the urgency. We were laughing too hard.
But that was Linda.
One of her favorite things was collecting purses. She shared a passion for purses by Vera Bradley with us, often shopping for them together and exchanging them with each other.
Right now, her ashes are on a chair at my dining room table — in a Vera Bradley bag. She’ll rest there until we have our family ceremony, spreading her ashes.
As my sister, she wouldn’t deny my daughter a single thing. My daughter, incidentally, was born on Linda’s birthday. As my sister, Linda would laugh and yell “NO” when I told her to stop spoiling my kid.
As my sister, she took a part of my heart with her when she left.
As her sister, I am trying to do as she did, working to start each day with happiness, remembering to smile and to make the most out of life while I’m here to enjoy it.
With such a big family, I’ve chosen to focus on the fun times, the happy times. Even at times of loss. We’ve lost five siblings.
The grief can be all-consuming. There are times I still pick up my phone to call my mother, who passed away two years ago. Or think of something I want to tell my dad, who has been gone for 22 years.
I still take some time each morning to think about each of them, and sometimes, I tell them my plans for the day. I can picture my mother and sisters smiling with encouragement, and my brothers telling me to quit pestering them.
Those who have passed live on in our memories and in our hearts. It may sound trite, but it’s true. Love never dies.
