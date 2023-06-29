Despite their best defensive effort of the season, Bradford Legion Post 108 fell to Brockway’s impeccable pitching, losing 3-0 in the midst of a no-hitter.
Coming into this game, Bradford had completed an immaculate comeback on Monday against St. Marys Legion Post 95, winning via walk-off single. Brockway, on the other hand, was looking for redemption after losing to Wilcox 4-1.
Through the first two frames, both teams led with their defensive efforts. In the top of the first, Bradford allowed the bases to fill but closed the top of the first with a double-play. Both teams would find contact and men on base, but were unable to round home plate.
That changed in the top of the third, when Brockway opened up the inning with a deep triple from Riley Smith. Two batters later, Brockway entered the score books with an RBI single that gave them a 1-0 lead. At the plate, Bradford couldn’t get past Brockway’s ace Blake Pisarcik, who recorded eight strikeouts through the next three innings.
“(Pisarcik) was just hitting spots,” said Bradford Legion Post 108 head coach Jim Henry. “We just weren’t hitting the ball.”
While unable to score, Bradford’s defense found their footing and held Brockway back. As a team that has struggled with errors throughout the season, Bradford’s defense made clean plays and found easy outs to keep the game close.
“We were perfect,” said Henry. “We were good defensively and good on the mound. We just couldn’t get it done at the plate.”
In the top of the sixth, Brockway’s lead grew again. After getting a man on first and second, Smith found contact once again, this time sending a deep ball into left field that hit off the fence as it drove in two runs. Bradford got the final out with Max Splain’s fourth strikeout, but now faced a 3-0 deficit.
Despite Brockway’s continued contact, Bradford’s defense stayed strong and managed to keep Brockway at bay. However, their efforts failed to materialize on offense, as Brockway’s work on the mound and in the infield completed a shutout, handing down Bradford’s ninth loss of the season.
Pisarcik would end with 15 strikeouts through five innings, allowing only five walks and zero hits in Brockway’s ninth win of the season.
Bradford has two remaining games left in the regular season before they take a shot at making it to Regionals. On Wednesday, Bradford travels to Kane before a final attempt to defend home field on Wednesday, July 5 against Smethport.
“We’re hoping to win out,” said Henry. “We have to games and want two wins.”
AT BRADFORD R H E Brockway 001 002 0 3 5 1 Bradford 000 000 0 0 0 2
Brockway:
Pisarcik (15 SO, 5 BB), Pierson Ruhlman (6) (2 SO, 0 BB) and Riley Smith
Bradford: Max Splain (4 SO, 5 BB), Anthony Lama (7) (0 SO, 0 BB) and Cal Minich