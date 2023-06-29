KERSEY — The Bradford Minor All-Stars started their season bracket with a dominating win over Fox Township, winning 13-4 with massive bats late in the game.
Bradford opened up the game with a run in the first and three in the second inning, holding Fox to just one in the same amount of time. Bradford would continue their barrage of scores with runs in every frame, including seven in the fifth that would put the game out of reach.
Jameis Furlong went flawless at the plate, finding two hits in two appearances and scoring twice. Kohen Pantuso went 1-for-2 with a double, a run and an RBI, while Griffin Atteberry, Mason Haynoski and Maddon Splain combined for seven runs. Andrew Wright brought in three runs.
On the mound, Pantuso started with three stikreouts while giving up zero hits. Eli Haynoski closed out the game with five strikeouts, also scoring two runs on offense.
With the win, Bradford will advance in the bracket, next facing Potter/McKean on Saturday, July 1 at 4 p.m.