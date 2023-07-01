SMETHPORT — Amid the pre-game hype, the “We Ready” chant could be heard emanating from the Bradford Major Baseball All-Star dugout. And Friday night at Smethport’s Chet Burt Field, they weren’t kidding.
It was a good thing, too, because the Smethport-Mount Jewett Major All-Stars kept Bradford on their toes for the duration and then some, as Max Gow’s walk-off, two-run double in the bottom of the extra seventh inning spared Bradford from elimination.
Hurler Cooper Burns started and held Smethport scoreless in the first, striking out two of Smethport’s first four hitters. Bradford, playing as the home team, took a 1-0 lead in its half as Porter Gilligan reached on an error and Gow sent him home with an RBI-double ripped to deep center.
The teams then boxed through two scoreless innings until Smethport hung up two in the top of the fourth. Isaac Ours and Landon Cooney each drew a walk to reach base. Cole Funk cracked an RBI-single back up the middle to score. Ours and Owen Szuba put together a fine at-bat, eventually drawing a walk to plate Cooney for a 2-1 edge.
Bradford responded with a tying run in the bottom of the fourth as Owen Strotman singled to score Gilligan, who had reached on a walk.
Relief pitchers Strotman and Smethport’s Wyatt Hungiville allowed no runs for their respective teams in the fifth and sixth innings to give fans some bonus baseball. Hungiville made an impressive, heads-up double play to end Bradford’s sixth when Lewie Stitt cracked a line drive right back to the pitcher’s mound and Hungiville fired it to third to catch the baserunner trying to get back.
In the seventh, Hungiville helped his cause with a one-out single and steal of second base that put him in scoring position when Dylan Wertz crushed a ball into right center for the go-ahead run. Funk smashed another double to the center-field fence, but was stranded in the next at-bat and Bradford took up last bats.
With one out on the scoreboard, Gilligan and Burns took their ball-four bases to bring up Gow in the three-slot. Gow took two pitches and fouled off three straight before smashing the game-winning two-run double.
Gow finished 3-for-3 with three RBI. On the mound, he combined with Burns and Strotman to strike out 15 hitters, scattering 5 hits and four walks.
For S-MJ, Hungiville and Funk both went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Pitching, they combined with Wertz to retire eight, allowing five hits and walking five.
Bradford advances to play July 2 and will face the loser of Potter-McKean at Punxsutawney, playing June 30.