The Bradford Legion Post 108 baseball team’s hope of entering the second half of the season with a win at home were dashed by frequent errors and miscues, being shut out by Kane Legion Post 1132 7-0.
Bradford corrected a season-opening skid with a win on Thursday, June 8, but after their lone win suffered four straight losses, entering the game against Kane 1-5. Kane held a slightly better record of 3-2.
Through the first two innings, Bradford’s defense looked strong. With Zach Schuessler on the mound and a fast-twitch defense behind him, they found six outs in six batters, four of which came from strikeouts. While Kane’s defense was equally stifling, Bradford held off their opponents while slowly building momentum on offense and putting men on base.
However, then came the third frame, when Bradford’s defense broke down with multiple miscues. A missed attempt at a bare-handed catch, a pop-fly that slipped out and an overthrow at first gave up three Kane runs. While they stopped the bleeding with two consecutive outs, Bradford now found their work cut out for them.
Bradford was able to recover from that down inning with more stellar defense, holding Kane scoreless for another two innings. That culminated in the fifth, when Bradford found three straight outs with the bases loaded, two being strikeouts from fresh-on-the-mound pitcher Noah Swanson.
Meanwhile on offense, Bradford struggled to get things in gear. In the fourth, Ryan Ward ripped a deep shot into center field for a double, but was tagged while stealing third before two strikeouts cut the inning short. In the fifth, they got two men on base, but suffered a double-play at third and first.
Then, in the sixth, Bradford’s defense was sunk once again with frequent errors. A wild pitch and then overthrow at third gave up one run, before Kane got an earned run off Dane Anderson’s sacrifice single brought the score to 5-0. Kane got another earned run off an RBI double and then got their seventh with another Bradford overthrow.
Bradford got two men on in the bottom of the sixth, but once again couldn’t find the big hit to bring in a run. This unfortunate feat was repeated in the seventh, when Wyatt Stark’s double and Wade Daniel’s walk put them on. Despite their desperation, Bradford’s night ended with two strikeouts.
Bradford scraped together three hits in the loss, coming from Manning Splain’s single and doubles from Stark and Ryan Ward. For Kane, Brock Wensel went a team-high 2-for-4 with one run scored and one batted in, while Landon Darr scored off a 1-for-4 day and Luke Ely and Dan Anderson both tallied RBIs.
Despite a poor record, Bradford still has a chance to qualify for regionals. They have six games left in the regular season until their deciding tournament, where they will compete in a win-or-go-home bracket for a ticket to regionals.
“We’re going to turn things around and start winning games,” said Bradford head coach Jim Henry.
AT BRADFORD R H E Kane 003 004 0 7 5 0 Bradford 000 000 0 0 3 7Kane:
Brock Wensel (5 SO, 2 BB), Dan Anderson (5) (4 SO, 5 BB), Phinn Chamberlin (7) (1 SO, 1 BB) and Luke Ely
Bradford: Zach Schuessler (6 SO, 2 BB), Nick Swanson (5) (2 SO, 4 BB), Owen Degolier (7) (1 SO, 0 BB) and Cal Minich