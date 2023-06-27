It was the bottom of the seventh when Anthony Lama took to the plate. The game was tied and bases loaded, with Bradford just one hit away from pulling off a comeback. After two swings and two misses, Lama connected on the third, sealing Bradford Legion Post 108’s 9-8 win over St. Marys Legion Post 95.
Monday night’s game was the third consecutive one Bradford had played against St. Marys. A double header on Sunday gave way to two losses, something Bradford’s head coach Jim Henry was eager to respond to.
“We wanted to get the bats rolling,” said Henry. “(On Sunday) we lost the first game 9-0, and the second game we went down 8-5, but we got rolling today.”
Bradford’s night started on a tough note, as the team gave up an unearned run from a walk and three consecutive hit batters, giving St. Marys a 1-0 lead early. When they got to the plate, Bradford’s bat found contact, but could not get past St. Marys work in the outfield.
The top of the second inning saw continued defensive struggles. After two walks, a dropped pitch and an overthrow to second, St. Marys loaded the bases, eventually scoring another run with a single from Tysen Beimel. Another single from SMA drove in two more scores, as the already deflated Bradford squad faced a deficit that was quickly getting out of hand. By the time Bradford got the third out of the inning, the score was 4-0.
Then came the bottom of the third, when Bradford got some much-needed success.
The inning started with a Zach Shuessler single before Bradford loaded the bases with patience at the plate. Anthony Lama was brought in from a walk, putting Bradford on the scoreboard and giving them a breath of new life.
With the bases still loaded, Liam Haven took to the plate. Facing a full-count, Haven crushed a deep shot into left field, driving in a run and making it to first. Next up was Cal Minich, who also brought in another score with a line drive single. Haven would round home plate on a St. Mary’s error, closing the gap on the scoreboard to just 5-4.
“We got going from the momentum in the dugout,” said Henry. “It was a team win. Everyone got loud. It was great.”
Bradford didn’t have much time to appreciate their work, as St. Marys would tag on two more runs in the fourth. Despite not finding the same rapid comeback as they did an inning prior, Bradford would chip away at the lead with a run from Ryan Ward, who stole home on an error at second.
The game would stay locked for another inning and a half. Both St. Marys and Bradford got on base, but failed to send one home. While their defense kept them in the game, Bradford was running out of time to complete their comeback.
In the bottom of the sixth, Bradford got two early outs, but once again loaded the bases. With the game potentially on the line, the pressure fell on Minich’s shoulders. On a 1-0-count, Minich sent a deep shot to left field, driving in two runs to tie the game at 7-7.
The rug was ripped out from beneath Bradford early in the seventh, as a blown catch allowed St. Marys to round home plate and take the lead. Despite that, Bradford rebounded with three consecutive outs.
Wyatt Stark’s patience at the plate was rewarded with a walk before Evan Whitmore’s perfectly placed bunt moved Stark to third. Threatening to score with no outs yet, Bradford filled the bases for the fourth time on the night.
Forcing a full-count, Manning Splain’s walk tied the game, leaving Lama to finish the game off. After tallying two strikes, a grounder that snuck past St. Marys’ shortstop would give Bradford their fourth win of the season.
Lama ended 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two more batted in, while Minich would record a game-high three RBIs on a 3-for-4 day at the plate. Ward scored twice and Haven found an RBI and run scored in the win.
Braford has three games left on the season, the next being against Brockway on Wednesday at home, followed by a trip to Kane a day later. Bradford will finish their regular season at home on Wednesday, July 5, with a game against Smethport.
Despite a below .500 record, Bradford will still have a shot at the Regionals postseason. Two of the six teams will hvae an automatic entry, one being St. Marys, the host team for the playoffs. The team with the best league record will also have a bid for the playoffs. The remaining four teams will battle it out in mini-bracket, with the winning two teams advancing.
“We just need to keep hitting the baseball,” said Henry. “We need to keep making plays and keep hitting the baseball.”
AT BRADFORD R H E St. Marys 131 200 1 8 9 2 Bradford 004 102 2 9 8 6
St. Marys:
Eastyn Solveson (2 SO, 7 BB), Carter Redmond (6) (2 SO, 4 BB) and Ryan Shaffer (7) (0 SO, 1 BB) and Vinny Lenze
Bradford: Cal Minich (0 SO, 4 BB), Liam Haven (3) (3 SO, 3 BB) and Anthony Lama