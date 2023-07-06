In their final game of the season, with their playoff positioning on the line, the Bradford Legion Post 108 baseball team dominated Smethport Legion Post 138 with their depth at the plate, winning 10-3.
Coming into the regular season finale off a 3-0 loss to Brockway on Wednesday, June 28, Bradford’s main focus was at the plate, hoping to spur some early offense.
“We just wanted to get the bats rolling,” said Bradford Legion head coach Jim Henry.
While ace pitcher Noah Swanson opened the game with a strikeout in three pitches, Bradford found themselves down 1-0 after the first. This happened by a deep shot into the outfield from Smethport’s Henry Troupe that brought in Alex Ogden.
While they weren’t able to score in the bottom of the first, Bradford shut out their opponents in the top of the second and then exploded at the plate in the second.
Their massive second frame began with back-to-back from Cal Minich and Wyatt Stark, who were both brought in by Evan Whitmore’s deep shot souble. Wade Daniels then sacrificed a grounder to bring in Whitmore before three consecutive singles from Anthony Lama, Ryan Ward and Max Splain brought the lead to 5-1.
“The key (to our big second inning) was just patience and getting the ball in play,” said Henry. “We did great.”
While Smethport struggled to put runs on the board, Bradford continued their hot streak, adding five more scores to their lead through the next three frames. A three-run fourth inning saw Haven bring in a run off a double before scoring himself and Minich rounded home plate off a Whitmore single.
Smethport scored once more in the top of the fifth after loading the bases, but inevitably collapsed on defense for the remainder of the game, surrendering base hits with multiple late-game errors. The last Bradford score of the day came from Ward, who stole home to put them up by seven.
In their final game of the regular season, Bradford recorded 16 hits from nine different players, also having seven different players’ tally runs as well throughout the win. Whitmore ended with three runs batted in and one scored on a perfect 2-for-2 day at the plate while Stark, Minich and Ward all had two runs on the day, with Stark also nabbing an RBI.
Moving on into their postseason, Bradford, who ended 5-10, will travel to Kane, where their campaign for the single Regional spot begins.
“We just have to swing like we did tonight,” said Henry. “If we get the bats going like we did tonight, we’ll be okay.”
AT BRADFORD R H E Smethport 100 010 1 3 4 0 Bradford 051 310 X 10 16 0
Smethport:
Evan Ruffner (3 SO, 1 BB), Henry Troupe (3) (2 SO, 2 BB), Brandon McDowell (4) (2 SO, 0 BB) and Owen Rounsville
Bradford: Noah Swanson (8 SO, 6 BB), Max Splain (6) (2 SO, 0 BB), Ryan Ward (7) (0 SO, 0 BB) and Cal Minich and Anthony Lama