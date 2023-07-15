After being called up to the Buffalo Bison, the Triple A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, Ryan Boyer was reassigned to the Vancouver Canadians following the All-Star break.
Boyer, a Bradford native, has made his rounds as a minor league free agent. He began 2023 playing in Manchester, NH with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, a Double A affiliate, also spending time in the bullpen for the Dunedin Blue Jays, Single A, in Dunedin, FL. This season, he is 2-0, with 16 strikeouts in 12 innings with a 1.46 ERA.
Boyer graduated from Bradford Area High School in 2016, then attending the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, where he was an Allegany Mountain Collegiate Conference Pitcher of the Week five times. He also earned the UPB Athlete of the Year Award in 2020. Boyer finished his collegiate career at Canisus after transferring in 2021.