Kaysen Beaver, at just 10 years old, carded one of the top nine-hole scores in any age group a week earlier in Wellsville.
What did he do for an encore? He somehow performed even better.
A week after fashioning a 38, Beaver fired an even-par 36 to earn boys’ Division IV (11-and-under) first-place honors in Week 4 of the Penn-York Junior Golf League on Monday at Pine Acres Country Club. And though it came from the modified tees, it was the lowest nine-hole score of any golfer and, according to tournament director Kyle Henzel, was close to or matched the lowest all-time round in that agre group.
It also gave the Randolph Elementary School student his second-straight first-place trophy.
“My driver was really good,” a smiling Beaver said afterward. “That’s what was mostly getting me in a good spot. I played good on the two par 3s, better than last week.” How did it feel to turn in a standard-setting performance at such a young age? “I think that’s great,” he said. “I feel good about that.”
Beaver’s impressive effort was part of an eventful penultimate week on the Penn-York tour.
RYAN LECHNER took the boys’ Division I (16-18) crown with a 6-over-par 78, winning by four strokes over Charlie Nuttle, who finished No. 2 for the second-consecutive week. And in an age group that had been dominated in recent years by the likes of Bradford’s Spencer Cornelius and Smethport’s Connor Alfieri, parody was again the theme, with a fourth different winner in as many weeks.
Lechner, an Allegany native and Bartlett Country Club member, had earned one fifth and two third-place finishes before breaking through for his first title in Week 4.
“I’ve been working on my swing a little bit,” he said, “and trying to work on hitting more fades and just going to the range and playing more, and (I’m) just finally starting to get it together. It was the long irons today, that was the big thing — hitting the greens a lot with the long irons. And I was putting better today.”
ON THIS day, the weather was perfect, but the greens, Henzel noted, gave most players trouble as only two 18-hole participants — Lechner and Division II (14-15) winner Carter Davis — broke 80. Still, Lechner did more than enough to move into a tie for third place in the scoring average standings with a 79.67. With a host of strong finishes and by playing in all four legs (where others haven’t), he also holds the points lead in Division I with 32, eight more than the next closest golfer.
“It feels good,” he said of his steady play. “I would like to be playing better. A little bit ago, for a couple of weeks, I was playing really well, shooting in the mid-70s consistently. I had a little break from golf, but now I’m starting to get back into it more consistently. It feels nice to know exactly where the ball is going.”
Of what went into his round on Monday, he added: “I was reading the breaks a little more. After playing Wellsville, I was kind of over-reading the greens. Today, I realized pretty quickly that they weren’t breaking much. I started making putts. The greens were a little slower, but I figured it out.”
Davis, meanwhile, produced a strong bounce-back outing, shaking off a seventh-place finish in Wellsville for his second title of the summer after also claiming Week 1 in Salamanca.
The Cardinal Hills member won his division in similar fashion to Lechner, carding a 78 and topping both Matthew Beaver and 14-15 points leader Owen Wright by four strokes. He now holds the lowest scoring average through four rounds at 78.5.
“Just practice and take your time and don’t lose it on a bad shot,” said Davis, a rising Randolph sophomore, when asked about his return to form. “Really (it was) just getting off the tee. If I can keep it in the fairway, then I’m pretty much good from there.”
Lechner, Davis and Wright highlight those who have positioned themselves for a top-14 finish and the accompanying free entry into next week’s SWNY-NWPA Men’s Amateur at Bartlett Country Club.
“It means a lot,” Davis said. “I made it last year and played really well. But it means a lot to be able to get it again this year, especially after having a bad round last week.”
IN BOYS’ Division III (12-13), Kai Caskey won his first crown by beating Liam McArdle on the first playoff hole after both registered regulation rounds of 42. Also Monday, in which 81 of 97 registered golfers took part, Bradford’s Payten Leet secured her first title of the year in girls’ Division I (14-18), fashioning an impressive nine-hole 42 on her home course. Eva Militello (Division II) and Allison Sikora (Division IV) continued their dominant summers, each winning for the fourth-consecutive week with scores of 67 and 63, respectively.
The final stop of the Penn-York season is scheduled for next Monday at Bartlett. Following are the top 10 scorers in each division from Pine Acres:
BOYSDIVISION I (16-18)
1. R. Lechner (Bartlett) 78 10 2. C. Nuttle (Lancaster) 82 9 3. E. Bailey (Wellsville) 84 8 4. A. Nedzinski (Bavarian) 85 7 5. K. Asti (Ridgway) 86 6 6. K. Padlo (Bartlett) 87 5 7. C. Hannon (Chaut) 88 4 8. L. Howard (Smethport) 89 3 9. R. Streich (Coudersport) 91 2 10. A. Powell (Chaut) 92 1
DIVISION II (14-15)
1. C. Davis (Cardinal Hills) 78 10 2. M. Beaver (Cardinal Hills) 82 9 3. O. Wright (Cardinal Hills) 82 8 4. L. Nedzinski (Bavarian Hills) 85 7 5. Jacob Glass (HS) 89 6 6. H. Johnson (Moon) 90 5 7. J. Day (Rolling Hills) 91 3.5 7. J. Mest (Bonas) 91 3.5 9. J. Morrison (Cardinal Hills) 93 2 10. A. Bohdanowicz (Bartlett) 95 1
DIVISION III (12-13)(9 holes) 1. K. Caskey (Bavarian Hills) 42 10 2. L. McArdle (Caledonia) 42 9 3. C. Lineman (Pennhills) 46 7.5 3. K. Streich (Coudersport) 46 7.5 5. N. Perkins (Bolivar) 49 5.5 5. A. Leet (Pine Acres) 49 5.5 7. D. Myers (Bartlett) 51 3.5 7. T. Urban (Pennhills) 51 3.5 9. C. Kahm (Moon) 53 1 9. D. Martin (Smethport) 53 1 9. G. Busch (HS) 53 1
DIVISION IV (11-under)(9 holes, modified)
1. K. Beaver (Cardinal Hills) 36 10 2. K. Smith (Bavarian Hills) 41 9 3. H. Honeck (Bartlett) 44 8 4. K. McArdle (Caledonia) 46 7 5. G. Beaver (Cardinal Hills) 49 6 6. C. Crabtree (Chaut) 53 5 7. Andrew Wade (Elkdale) 54 3.5 7. C. Lundgren (Pennhills) 54 3.5 9. L. Vecchio (Bartlett) 55 2 10. E. Johnson (Bolivar) 56 1
GIRLSDIVISION I (14-18)(9 holes)
1. P. Leet (Pine Acres) 42 10 2. R. Lineman (Pennhills) 48 9 3. M. Parks (Serenity Hill) 53 8 4. S. Benjamin (Bavarian) 59 7 5. S. Krise (Bavarian Hills) 60 6
DIVISION II (12-13) 1. E. Militello (Orchard Park) 67 10 2. B. Johnsen (Bartlett) 76 9
DIVISION IV (11-under)(9 holes, modified)