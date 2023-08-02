OLEAN, N.Y. — The annual, unofficial, start to the Southwestern New York-Northwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur Golf Tournament saw a boost this year.
Last year’s Shootout of Former Champions brought six Men’s Am champs back to Bartlett Country Club. Tuesday night, 13 former champs — the most since 2007 (14) — competed in the Shootout.
After three holes, the field shrunk from 13 to five, but not without a chip-off between six players tied at par for the last three spots, with Ryan Swanson and Chris Blocher secured in the top five at -2. Tuesday’s eventual shootout champion and runner-up were among those three who chipped closest to the pin and stayed alive.
But from that point, the scores didn’t matter, resetting after each hole in a clean slate.
“It’s a little unconventional, it’s ‘survive and advance,’” Josh Anderson said. “It’s a little bit like match play, you’ve got to survive and advance ... and we’re decent at that.”
Anderson went on to edge out defending Men’s Am champion Spencer Cornelius. It was Anderson’s third shootout victory since his 2001 Men’s Am victory, joining elite company. Blocher holds the shootout record with four titles, while Anderson tied John Forrest, Dan Stetz and Scott Crist for second with three.
— Anderson (2001 Men’s Am champion), Cornelius (‘22), Swanson (2006), Tom Crist (1994) and Blocher, the 10-time Men’s Am champ, were among the five to advance after three holes; Jay Lindell (2005), Brennan Payne (2004), Eric McHone (2003) Scott Crist (2000), Dan Reiley (1995), Andy Frank (2008) and two-time Men’s Am champs Zach Chaddock (2016, 2018) and Jim Brady (1977, ‘84) were finished.
Blocher was next to exit after tying Cornelius and losing a chip-off; then Tom Crist exited after five holes. Swanson was next to finish, leaving Anderson and Cornelius.
Though 21 years apart, Anderson and Cornelius had similar paths to Men’s Am victories. In 2001, the Kane native Anderson won the tournament at age 17 after qualifying through the Penn-York Junior Golf League. Cornelius won last year as a recent college graduate before heading off to Methodist University, where he golfs collegiately.
“You’re a young kid that did pretty well in Penn-York, got in that way, got in through Penn-York, which is awesome,” Anderson recalled of his 2001 win, when he beat Scott Crist in the final. “I loved match play as a kid, still do. It was a long week, we had some ups and downs, we had some good breaks, bad breaks. The 36 holes with the Crists that last day was just amazing and to come out on top, we were lucky.”
Anderson bested Cornelius for the shootout after a monster drive on No. 18 put him just short of the green.
“I know there’s a little bit extra in there on some swings and that one, you’re feeling it, you’re in the moment, a little bit of adrenaline, which is a good thing and when you connect, it’s gonna go,” Anderson said of the drive.
Anderson, who played four years of college golf at St. Bonaventure and now lives in Champaign, Illinois, often comes back for the Men’s Am. An active amateur golfer still, he gets plenty of time on the links with a career in sales.
“I’ve been coming back for a few years now doing it, this the third time I’ve won it,” Anderson said of the shootout. “It’s a great little event. I love that they put it on. It’s great to come back and see guys, like Jay Lindell’s here, I haven’t seen him for 20 years. I mean, that’s awesome and that’s what this is about: coming back, seeing guys and having a little fun playing golf.”
— Cornelius, while making it to the final pairing of the shootout, admitted he’s glad the scores don’t carry over to the qualifying round.
“It was awesome. It’s a special event that is rare to find around here,” Cornelius said. “To have it in the Men’s Am and one of the greatest tournaments around, it was a pleasure to play in it.”
The Bradford native added, “It’s a neat format. The fact I made the final two without even making a birdie kind of surprised me but the same fact I just needed pars to make it there.”
Cornelius tees off in his title defense at 10:45 a.m., midway through a list of tee times ranging from 7:27 a.m. to 2:57 p.m.
“Hoping just to get a good feel for the course again,” he said. “I’ve been down in Pittsburgh all summer. I’ve only seen this place twice, including today, so just get used to the greens a little bit more and remember what I did last year.”
— Scott Crist, one of the former champions in the shootout, was one of two late additions Tuesday to the field set to play in Wednesday’s qualifying round for the 87th Annual Men’s Am. The last two additions bring the total field to 144 players, including 15 Penn-York junior qualifiers and 10 playing in the senior (65-plus) flight.
Among the former champion shootout participants who will also compete in the tournament are Blocher, Cornelius, Anderson, Frank, McHone Scott Crist and Reiley and Brady in the senior flight.
