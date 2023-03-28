WASHINGTON — Zippo lighters have made the Final Eight. Competition has been tough from the start, but it’s getting tougher.
The “Coolest Thing Made in PA” contest has been narrowed down to the Final Eight contestants, and voters across the Commonwealth will have the chance to weigh-in when round three of voting begins today at noon.
Zippo lighters have beaten Asher’s Chocolate Pretzels and Troegs Nugget Nectar, and are now up against Mrs. T’s Pierogies.
The other three brackets are similarly difficult, with Pennsylvania’s excellence showcased in each one. Yuengling Lager is up against Musselman’s Applesauce, with the winner taking on the victor of the Zippo vs. Mrs. T. battle.
Martin & Co. Guitars is up against Primanti Brothers Sandwiches, with the winner of that bracket taking on the winner between Hershey’s Kisses and Sheetz MTO.
How to decide? Well, that’s up to Twitter users. The third round of voting will be held on the PA Chamber’s Twitter page.
The remaining tournament voting schedule is as follows: Third round, today and Wednesday; fourth round, Thursday and Friday; and championship, April 3.
More than 20,000 Pennsylvanians have already cast their votes for their favorite Pennsylvania-made products.
Coverage of the PA Chamber’s “Coolest Thing Made in PA” contest has been broadcast across statewide radio, television, and newspaper outlets during the last few weeks. In addition to bragging rights, the winner will receive complimentary tickets to next year’s Annual PA Economic Forecast and Business Leadership Summit where they will be honored.