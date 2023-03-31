HARRISBURG — Zippo lighters have been knocked out of the Coolest Thing Made in PA contest by a tasty, potato filled dumplings — Mrs. T’s Pierogies.
The Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry announced the final four contestants on Thursday. Mrs. T’s will face off against Yuengling Lager while Primanti Brothers Sandwich takes on Sheetz MTO. Voting began at noon on Thursday and runs until 5 p.m. today.
The championship round will take place on Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the winner announced on the PA Chamber’s Twitter page before tip-off of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship.
More than 30,000 Pennsylvanians have already cast their votes, and coverage of the contest has been broadcast across statewide radio, television and newspaper outlets.
In addition to bragging rights, the winner will receive complimentary tickets to next year’s Annual PA Economic Forecast and Business Leadership Summit where they will be honored.