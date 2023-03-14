HARRISBURG — What’s the coolest thing made in PA? That’s up to voters to decide in a one-of-a-kind faceoff with voting starting today on Twitter.
The Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry launched the first “Coolest Thing Made in PA” tournament, where 32 of the most interesting products made in Pennsylvania will compete for the right to be called this year’s “Coolest Thing Made in PA.”
Bradford is represented, of course, by the iconic Zippo lighter, which is up against Asher’s Chocolate Pretzels in the first round of voting.
“From the steel that built our nation’s cities, to the food that feeds our families, and the cutting-edge technology driving today’s and tomorrow’s innovation — Pennsylvania makes it all,” Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry President and CEO Luke Bernstein said. “This competition celebrates the commonwealth’s storied history and continued leadership in manufacturing, and spotlights the amazing companies who are making incredible things right here in Pennsylvania. We can’t wait to see who comes out on top and look forward to growing this competition in the years to come.”
The 32 companies and products included in this year’s tournament will face off in a single-elimination bracket format with winners chosen through public voting on the PA Chamber’s Twitter page, via https://twitter.com/PAChamber. Voting will begin at noon today.
The first round of voting will take place from March 14 to 17; the second round from March 21 to 24; the third, from March 28 to 29; the fourth round from March 30 to 31; with the championship round on April 3.
In addition to bragging rights, the winner will receive complimentary tickets to next year’s Annual PA Economic Forecast and Business Leadership Summit where they will be honored.
The winner of the contest between Zippo and Asher’s, moves on to face the winner of Troegs Nugget Nectar versus Pixelle Microwavable Popcorn Bags. The third round would pit the winner against some pretty hefty competitors. The first round in that bracket pits Meta the Metaverse against Mrs. T’s Pierogies; and Harley Davidson Motorcycles versus PA-Made Steel.
The next bracket is Yuengling Lager versus Wabtec Locomotives, and PPG Paints & Coatings versus UTZ Potato Chips. The winner there would face the winner of the next set of competitors, Rock Lititz Super Bowl Stage versus Musselman’s Applesauce, and Coherent Lasers versus Aurora Self-Driving Cars.
On the other side, the first bracket is Dalessandro’s Cheesesteaks versus Pampers Baby Diapers, and Rutter’s Iced Tea versus Martin & Co. Guitars; York Barbell versus Primanti Brothers Sandwich, and Crayola Crayons versus Seltzer’s Lebanon Bologna.
The second bracket is Hershey’s Kisses versus Lockheed Martin Spacecraft, and Martin’s Potato Rolls versus Channellock Pliers, and Sheetz MTO versus Astrobotic Lunar Robots, and Eat’n Park Smiley Cookies versus Duolingo Language Learning App.