LOGO

HARRISBURG — What’s the coolest thing made in PA? That’s up to voters to decide in a one-of-a-kind faceoff with voting starting today on Twitter.

The Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry launched the first “Coolest Thing Made in PA” tournament, where 32 of the most interesting products made in Pennsylvania will compete for the right to be called this year’s “Coolest Thing Made in PA.”

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social