The Zippo/Case Museum and Flagship Store has planned a special holiday event from noon until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 with holiday festivities designed for the entire family to enjoy.
The holiday festive activities will include:
Snap a photo with Santa on the Zippo Throne from 1 to 3 p.m. Children will also have the ability to grab a free holiday gift from Santa’s bag — while supplies last!
Children can take pony cart rides down Zippo Drive from Percy, the mini therapy horse, from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. Donations are not necessary, but appreciated to benefit Percy and his pals.
Face painting will also be offered to visitors. Donations provided will benefit the Bradford Area High School Cheerleaders. They will also have a vast selection of yummy baked goods available for purchase.
Balloon Artist George Sweatt will be on-site offering his wacky holiday-themed balloon art free to the public.
Warm up inside the store at the free hot chocolate bar while listening to holiday classics performed live on the keyboard by Jared Roswell Hill of the local musical group, Dark Water Duo.
Limited to 50 pieces each, two consecutively serialized 2022 Zippo/Case Museum Holiday Collectible Lighters will be available for purchase beginning at Noon — while supplies last.
Finish up that last minute holiday shopping while the kids are occupied with activities.
