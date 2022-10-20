Zippo Manufacturing Company invites fans and community members to join in the company’s 85th Anniversary celebration of “Windy,” Zippo’s beloved spokesmodel, on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Zippo/Case Museum and Flagship Store.

In 1937, Zippo founder and inventor George G. Blaisdell commissioned an elegant, eye-catching illustration to help imprint the Zippo windproof lighter in the minds of American consumers. Debuting in the December 1937 issue of Esquire, the glamorous depiction of the windproof lighter’s iconic claim to fame — now affectionately known as “Windy” — instantly resonated with customers around the nation and has inspired countless representations over the 85 years since.

