Zippo Manufacturing Company invites fans and community members to join in the company’s 85th Anniversary celebration of “Windy,” Zippo’s beloved spokesmodel, on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Zippo/Case Museum and Flagship Store.
In 1937, Zippo founder and inventor George G. Blaisdell commissioned an elegant, eye-catching illustration to help imprint the Zippo windproof lighter in the minds of American consumers. Debuting in the December 1937 issue of Esquire, the glamorous depiction of the windproof lighter’s iconic claim to fame — now affectionately known as “Windy” — instantly resonated with customers around the nation and has inspired countless representations over the 85 years since.
“Aside from the windproof lighter itself, Windy is one of Zippo’s most immediately recognized and widely treasured icons,” said Katie Zapel, Ph.D., archives manager for Zippo Manufacturing Company. “We can’t wait to honor her with a day full of fun, family-friendly programming, including an appearance from Windy herself.”
To celebrate the occasion, the art-deco-themed event will feature live music, balloon art, games, and giveaways. Local vendors will be onsite offering food and refreshments, and Bradford Brew Station will launch their Windy Windproof IPA. Windy herself will appear in-person for the first time ever for meet-and-greet and photo sessions.
Zippo’s 2022 Autumn/Winter Collectible, a luxurious High Polish Brass keepsake honoring Windy’s anniversary, along with a special Zippo/Case Museum-exclusive Windy commemorative lighter will be available in highly limited quantities during the celebration. For the full event schedule and further details, contact the Zippo/Case Museum and Flagship Store at (814) 368-1932 or visit the Zippo/Case Museum Facebook page.