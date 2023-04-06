Excitement was in the air as the YWCA Bradford broke ground Wednesday for its new programs and services building.
The project, a 13,000-square-foot building, which will be built at 72 Congress St., the home of the former Second Ward School, has been a long time coming.
The current Corydon Street building is in poor condition and would be very costly to renovate. This new building will address many of the deficiencies of the YWCA’s current building, located at 24 W. Corydon St., which was described to be poorly configured for the needs of the YWCA programs and had little room for expansion or growth.
“Given the time, expertise and resources provided by so many people, the generosity of donors and philanthropists, and the obstacles overcome on this project, this day is gratifying beyond words,” said Vanessa Castano, YWCA Bradford executive director. “We are ever thankful.”
The project is led by Bob Cummins Construction Co. and Larson Karle Architects.
The new building will house the YWCA’s programs and services, including Mental Health/Developmental Disabilities, Victims’ Resource Center, and Housing and Employment Services programs. The new facility will feature various client meeting spaces, including spaces for family meeting rooms, a “huddle” counseling room, “quiet” rooms and counseling rooms, and conference/training rooms.
This project allows for significantly heightened safety, security, and confidentiality for the vulnerable people seeking the services offered by the YWCA Bradford and the staff who provide them. Participants and staff will have ease of mind with fully secure entrances and meeting rooms, limited interaction between participants, and limited access to internal infrastructure.
“We are grateful for the community support that has gotten us to this point. We look forward to working with all our McKean County neighbors as we continue to build a better future together,” said Katherine Randall, YWCA Bradford’s board president.
In 2016, the YWCA Bradford purchased the former Second Ward Elementary School on Congress Street, from the Downtown Bradford Revitalization Corp. with support from the Neighborhood Partnership Project whose funding partners include Zippo Manufacturing Co., Northwest Bank and American Refining Group. The non-profit organization had plans to renovate and eventually occupy the school.
In 2019, Bradford City Zoning granted variances for the project and demolition of the former school was approved. The YWCA had hoped to have the school demolished and a new building constructed by 2021, but various factors including COVID interfered.