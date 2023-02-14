HAMBURG, N.Y. — For the 2nd year, the Erie County Agricultural Society will host the Youth Livestock Expo (YLE) during the 2023 Erie County Fair. This is a unique opportunity for junior exhibitors, including 4-H and FFA members to have more opportunities to compete with their livestock.

The YLE will be open to exhibitors ages 4-21 from the United States and Canada. The Expo will encompass the four market animal species (beef, hog, lamb and goat). The program will require exhibitors to participate in at least two contests outside of the showring that include activities such as marketing, interviewing, stall decorating, herdsmanship, and creating educational posters.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos