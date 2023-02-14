HAMBURG, N.Y. — For the 2nd year, the Erie County Agricultural Society will host the Youth Livestock Expo (YLE) during the 2023 Erie County Fair. This is a unique opportunity for junior exhibitors, including 4-H and FFA members to have more opportunities to compete with their livestock.
The YLE will be open to exhibitors ages 4-21 from the United States and Canada. The Expo will encompass the four market animal species (beef, hog, lamb and goat). The program will require exhibitors to participate in at least two contests outside of the showring that include activities such as marketing, interviewing, stall decorating, herdsmanship, and creating educational posters.
Through nationally recognized judges, over $18,000 in total premiums for market and showmanship divisions will be awarded. The updated schedule allows for exhibitors that show through 4-H and FFA to compete in the YLE.
“It is important to continue to provide opportunities for junior livestock exhibitors. It is well known that young people who participate in livestock projects gain valuable knowledge as well as leadership and personal development skills” said Laura Kwilos, agriculture manager. “Those exhibitors that are already raising animals for 4-H and FFA have the opportunity to raise another animal and show multiple times during their stay in Hamburg in August and we welcome exhibitors from all areas to come to compete.”
The Erie County Agricultural Society pledges opportunities for youth to win a $10,000 scholarship. If an exhibitor wins three of the four champion market animal titles, they will be awarded a $10,000 scholarship. Also, if an exhibitor wins three of the four champion showman competitions, they will be awarded a $10,000 scholarship.
Complete information and a schedule is available at www.ECFair.org or follow The Erie County Fair on Facebook for monthly updates.