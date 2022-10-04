HARRISBURG — Sen. Gene Yaw, R-23, introduced legislation Monday that would ban per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in food packaging across Pennsylvania.

“Exposure to these chemicals is linked to many negative health outcomes, including cancer, liver damage, decreased fertility, asthma and thyroid disease,” Yaw said. “Eliminating PFAS in food packaging is a simple way to protect public health and the environment from further damage.”

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos