Wreath cleanup Saturday

Saturday, volunteers are needed to help cleanup wreaths that were placed on Veterans’ graves during last month’s Wreaths Across America Day in Bath National Cemetery.

 Photo submitted

BATH, N.Y. — The public is asked to help with the retrieval and cleanup of wreaths that were placed on Veterans’ graves during last month’s Wreaths Across America Day in Bath National Cemetery, {span id=”docs-internal-guid-24c89156-7fff-56ca-095c-b1eb2781f2c0”}{span}San Juan Ave., Bath N.Y. 14810.{/span}{/span} The event will be held on Saturday, Jan 14, beginning at 10 a.m. The alternate cleanup date will be Jan 21 in the event of inclement weather.

Follow the Bath WAA Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WAABathNYNationalCemetery for the latest updates.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos