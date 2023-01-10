BATH, N.Y. — The public is asked to help with the retrieval and cleanup of wreaths that were placed on Veterans’ graves during last month’s Wreaths Across America Day in Bath National Cemetery, {span id=”docs-internal-guid-24c89156-7fff-56ca-095c-b1eb2781f2c0”}{span}San Juan Ave., Bath N.Y. 14810.{/span}{/span} The event will be held on Saturday, Jan 14, beginning at 10 a.m. The alternate cleanup date will be Jan 21 in the event of inclement weather.
According to location coordinator Linda Conway, “we have more than 3,700 wreaths that need to be removed from the cemetery. It would be great to get as many volunteers as possible for this effort. No sign-up or registration is required to participate.”
Parking will be at the back of the Bath Veterans Administration museum building. Cleanup instructions will be announced at the cemetery monument. It is suggested to bring a rake or broom handle to facilitate carrying wreaths to the disposal trucks. Participants should dress based on weather conditions.
Please feel free to share this information on your social media platforms.
Wreaths Across America (WAA) is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. WAA is carried out through coordinated wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as more than 3,400 participating locations in all 50 US states, at sea, and abroad. The WAA’s mission is to Remember, Honor and Teach about area service men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice — their lives — to keep our country free and safe. It is an event that helps us never forget that the freedoms we enjoy came at such a great cost. The national website is www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.