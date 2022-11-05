MIDDLETOWN — The Powerball jackpot is now the world’s largest lottery prize ever offered, worth an estimated annuity value of $1.6 billion, or $782.4 million cash, for the next drawing on Saturday.
“Saturday’s advertised jackpot is not only a world record, but it’s also a record for the 30-year-old Powerball game that players have come to enjoy,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “Powerball tickets are just $2 per play and players can feel good about the fact that, in Pennsylvania, proceeds go to help older residents with life-sustaining programs and services.”
The Saturday night drawing will be the 40th Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won on August 3 in Pa. Currently, the longest jackpot run in Powerball history is 41 drawings. That jackpot run ended on Oct. 4, 2021, with a $699.8 million winner in California.
In Pa., this recent jackpot run has generated more than $114.3 million in sales, creating a profit of more than $45.7 million to benefit older Pennsylvanians. As of Friday afternoon, in Pa., Powerball tickets were sold at the rate of an estimated $10,000 each minute with more than 4,800 tickets being sold per minute.
“We are also reminding our players that Powerball tickets can be purchased up to 20 drawings in advance, whether that’s online or at one of our brick-and-mortar retailers throughout the commonwealth,” added Svitko. “There are nearly 10,000 retailers in Pennsylvania that sell Lottery products, so there are many places to purchase a ticket ahead of Saturday’s historic drawing.”
If there is no Powerball winner in Saturday’s drawing, the jackpot for Monday’s drawing will be an estimated $1.9 billion, or $929.1 million cash.
The Pennsylvania Lottery offers the following tips to players:
- Always check your PA Lottery tickets at the time of purchase. Tickets cannot be canceled, so you should immediately speak to the clerk or manager to resolve any concerns before leaving the store.
- Always sign the back of your PA Lottery ticket. This will help prevent someone else from trying to cash it in the event your PA Lottery ticket becomes lost or stolen, or if someone tries to scratch out, white out or change your signature.
- Never post your winning ticket on social media. This will prevent someone else from trying to cash your winning ticket.
Pennsylvania Lottery players have options to purchase their Powerball tickets online or by visiting a retailer. Players can find lottery-selling locations closest to them by visiting the “Find a Retailer Section” of the Lottery’s website.
Additionally, pooling ticket purchases with friends can be a fun way to play responsibly. To help players manage their pooled ticket purchases, Pool Play forms are available at www.palottery.com.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.
Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1 (800) 692-7481.