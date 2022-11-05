MIDDLETOWN — The Powerball jackpot is now the world’s largest lottery prize ever offered, worth an estimated annuity value of $1.6 billion, or $782.4 million cash, for the next drawing on Saturday.

“Saturday’s advertised jackpot is not only a world record, but it’s also a record for the 30-year-old Powerball game that players have come to enjoy,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “Powerball tickets are just $2 per play and players can feel good about the fact that, in Pennsylvania, proceeds go to help older residents with life-sustaining programs and services.”

