HARRISBURG — On behalf of the Industry Partnership Initiative for North Central, Pennsylvania, Workforce Solutions has launched an Employer Resource Connections series for employers in the North Central Pa. region, including the counties of Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Jefferson, McKean and Potter, to learn about resources to assist with business expansion, employee training and innovation.
Many resource partners have come together to provide employers with the opportunity to learn first-hand about the resources that are available in their local area. Some of the partners featured will include the North Central PA Regional Planning and Development Commission, Penn West Clarion Small Business Development Center, Ben Franklin Technology partners, PA CareerLink, Northwest Industrial Resource Center, Penn State DuBois, North Central PA Launchbox, Northern PA Regional College, the Strategic Early Warning Network, BC3, Clearfield Clearly Ahead (Economic Development), and Chambers of Commerce.
Events will run from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the following locations:
- August 10 – Red Fern, 421 Old Kersey Rd. Kersey;
- August 17 – Emporium Fire Hall, 419 North Broad Street, Emporium;
- August 24 – McKean County CareerLink, 40 Davis Street, Bradford;
- August 31 – Gunzberger Building, 1 North Main Street, Coudersport;
- September 7 – DuBois CareerLink, 602 W. DuBois Avenue, DuBois; and
- September 14 – River’s Landing, 139 Market St., Clearfield.
No reservation is required. Call Workforce Solutions at (814) 245-1835 for more information.