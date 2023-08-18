OLEAN, N.Y. — Co-hosted by Olean Business Development Corp. (OBDC) and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce (GOACC), the Work on Your Business Workshops are returning to the area.
The informational programs are designed to help business owners work on their business, rather than in their business.
Up next is “Establishing and Reading Financial Statements” scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the OBDC and The Hub, 301 N. Union St., fourth floor.
St. Bonaventure University’s Mike Kasperski, a certified public accountant, is the upcoming mentor. In addition to his duties as an accounting professor, Kasperski is active in the region’s entrepreneurial community, serving as vice president of the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation Board of Directors.
If you are searching for accounting or financial guidance, then you will not want to miss this workshop!
For more information, contact OBDC at info@oleanbd.com or GOACC at info@oleanny.com.