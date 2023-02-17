KERSEY — The so-called work/life balance does not exist for all women, all the time. And, thankfully, there are some brave ones willing to share their truth about not meeting this expectation.
Shanda Kelsch is one such woman.
Kelsch is active and deeply engaged in her community. She is a professional speaker and serves as the Area 21 Director for Toastmasters International, which acts as a conduit between the upper levels of the organization and the clubs (she oversees four of the clubs). She also served, from 2020 until July, as president of Elk County Toastmasters, before becoming the area director; and she is the vice president of the Board of Directors for Life and Independence for Today (LIFT), a non-profit organization for independent living services that serves six counties.
With International Women’s Day coming up on March 8, it is important to celebrate the achievements and contributions women make in the works around them.
Kelsch has a busy career life, but has also gone back to school recently to earn her law degree. She is also raising her children as a single, divorced parent.
Kelsch is also president and founder of Women Empowering Women Personal and Professional Development, a non-profit organization designed to help, inspire, support, and empower women in every facet of their lives.
Finding a balance between work and life is not always easy, and Kelsch readily admits it.
“While I strive to have the ‘perfect’ work-life balance, the reality is that there is no ‘perfect’ balance,” she said. “That’s something that I had to learn to accept.”
She said she would enjoy being able to simply go to work and have a productive day, then home to enjoy time with family and friends, but that is not always possible.
“There are some days that I am more focused on work and there are other days that I am more focused on family. I’ve learned that balance is really something that is achieved over time and not necessarily every day. That was a hard lesson to learn,” Kelsch admitted.
She added that she tries to avoid stress, not that it doesn’t exist in her life because it truly does, but that she “leans more toward preventative measures.”
“I am not a person that can roll out of bed and hit the floor running,” Kelsch said. Like many women, she has high expectations of herself and others. But, to keep from overdoing it, she keeps a regular sleep schedule, exercises regularly, and takes time to laugh.
“Sometimes I shut off my phone, light some incense and meditate with soothing music to help myself get grounded again so that I can think clearly and make better decisions because, when we are stressed, we don’t necessarily make the right decisions,” she said. Other times she leaves her phone behind, takes her lunch to the park, and just gets away to enjoy the beauty of nature around her instead of what is on her desk, “Those few moments of being able to breathe in that fresh air and center myself helps me to stay centered and do what needs to be done,” she added.
Kelsch said she also talks to God when she is faced with stress or a stressful situation, “sometimes there is no better cure for me than having a heart-to-heart with the big power that lives upstairs.”
She added it’s a loaded question, how to achieve work/life balance because there are a lot of days that don’t balance, especially with children or other people in life that are important.
She continued to explain, “I had to learn to accept this which was difficult for me because, by nature, I am an overachiever and a perfectionist. I learned that these qualities were not necessarily benefitting me or my “outside of work” relationships, so I had to let go. I had to let go of these perfectionist qualities and learn to go with the flow. Since I have, my life has become much easier.”
Kelsch stated it is also important to set and maintain clear boundaries. Doing so has allowed her to focus and devote the quality time necessary to projects or people accordingly. She said she also had to learn to delegate and to let go completely, “If I try to do it all myself, I am setting myself up for failure,” and that is something that many women have a habit of doing — taking it all on.
For those just entering the work world, Kelsch said, “surround yourself with good people that believe in you. Having a strong support network, whether it’s personal or professional, will help you to achieve your dreams, visions, and goals.” She added a tip to avoid the naysayers and narrow minded people who try to say it can’t be done — don’t give up, “people give up because they are focused on how far they still have to go instead of how far they have come. It’s the small wins that bring us the most significant success,” she said.
Identify and set clear goals as well as deadlines are other ways that Kelsch keeps herself from getting overwhelmed by the stress of it all, “Once I have identified the goal, I figure out an action plan that usually involves small attainable steps that can be done over a period of time to get me to where I want to go. This helps me from feeling overwhelmed as I am progressing toward that goal.”
Though, she admits, her days do not always stay organized and there are days that things get thrown in or something unanticipated happens, but Kelsch said she tries to stay ahead of schedule for the times the unexpected occurs and the extra time is needed. However, she declares a defined work schedule, most of the year, and keeps a check on herself to prioritize the important people in her life.
“At the end of life, it’s not the work that is important, it’s the people that are in it,” she said.
To the women starting out in business, Kelsch offers the following advice, “Always believe in yourself and in your dreams. If you don’t believe in yourself and your dreams, no one else will. It all starts with you.”
Kelsch also, in her spare time, teaches guitar, mentors others in reaching goals, and continues her pursuit to win the title of Toastmasters International World Speaking Champion — only a handful of women have achieved the award.