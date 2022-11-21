Women's Giving Circle

$7,300 in grants to five area non-profit organizations by the Women’s Giving Circle.

The Women’s Giving Circle (WGC), a project of the McKean County Community Foundation, held its annual granting meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16, awarding $7,300 in grants to five area non-profit organizations.

The 2022 annual meeting, held at the Bradford Brew Station, was attended by WGC members and their guests who greatly enjoyed an evening of socialization, refreshments and education, including a tour of the brewing station.

