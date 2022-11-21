The Women’s Giving Circle (WGC), a project of the McKean County Community Foundation, held its annual granting meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16, awarding $7,300 in grants to five area non-profit organizations.
The 2022 annual meeting, held at the Bradford Brew Station, was attended by WGC members and their guests who greatly enjoyed an evening of socialization, refreshments and education, including a tour of the brewing station.
The highlight of the evening was a presentation by each of the 10 grant applicants with a brief description of the project their grant would be funding. WGC members then voted on their favorite projects and awarded a total of $7,300 in grants to five non-profit organizations. All ten grant applicants were seeking funding for exceptional programs. It is the goal of WGC to continue to increase their membership and grow their ability to assist more non-profit organizations in McKean County.
YWCA received a $2,000 grant for their housing and employment services program, CASA of McKean County was awarded $2,000 for recruitment and training of additional volunteers, Destinations of Bradford received $2,000 to expand their housing and gasoline card programs,
Duke Center Methodist Church Food Pantry was awarded $1,000 to supply personal care and hygiene products, and The Guidance Center was awarded a $300 grant to address the needs of women and families located in McKean County.
The Women’s Giving Circle is currently accepting applications for those interested in joining as
new or previous members. WGC is open to all area women who are interested in addressing and supporting issues that are important to women. Each member makes an annual charitable donation of at least $100. The donations are pooled together to make an impact in McKean County by awarding grants to nonprofits. WGC is an organization that strengthens the concept of women working together, to fund change, and create a better way of living in their communities. WGC, a philanthropic giving circle, was founded in 2019 by a group of charitable-minded women who cared about improving the quality of life in McKean County for their families and friends.
Women can learn more or join Women’s Giving Circle by visiting the McKean County Community Foundation website at www.mckeancountyfoundation.org, or calling the Foundation at 1-844-238-2289.