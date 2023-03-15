OLEAN, N.Y. — Four area school districts and one New Jersey school recently received grants supporting new projects and education opportunities, together totaling $4,633, from the Wolfinger Family Donor Advised Fund.

Harold “Sandy” and Connie Wolfinger established the Wolfinger Family Fund in 2019 and designed the fund to provide annual support for educational programming and enrichment opportunities for area students in schools.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social