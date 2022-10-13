HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Acting Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration Mike Keiser and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Chief Operating Officer Craig Shuey held a media briefing Wednesday to outline plans for winter services, highlight job opportunities, and discuss how the public can prepare for the season.

The public can access travel information on nearly 40,000 state-maintained roadway miles year-round at www.511PA.com, and during the winter they can find plow-truck locations and details of when state-maintained roadways were last plowed. The information is made possible by PennDOT’s Automated Vehicle Location technology, which uses units in the over 2,600 department-owned and rented plow trucks to send a cellular signal showing a truck’s location.

