WNY Orchestra

Western New York Chamber Orchestra

 Photo provided by Lori Deemer

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — Western New York Chamber Orchestra, conducted by artistic director Glen Cortese, will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at St. Bonaventure University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts. This is the second presentation in the current Friends of Good Music performance season.

The orchestra will be joined after intermission by the Fredonia Chamber Choir with chorus conductor Dr. Vernon Huff for a performance of Franz Schubert’s Mass No. 2 in G-Major D. 167, which will feature vocal soloists from the choir.

