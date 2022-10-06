ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — Western New York Chamber Orchestra, conducted by artistic director Glen Cortese, will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at St. Bonaventure University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts. This is the second presentation in the current Friends of Good Music performance season.
The orchestra will be joined after intermission by the Fredonia Chamber Choir with chorus conductor Dr. Vernon Huff for a performance of Franz Schubert’s Mass No. 2 in G-Major D. 167, which will feature vocal soloists from the choir.
To start the concert, the orchestra will perform the beautiful tone poem “Siegfried Idyll” by Richard Wagner, which the composer wrote as a birthday present for his wife, Cosima, and later incorporated into his opera “Siegfried.” Also on the program will be Maurice Ravel’s orchestra suite “Ma mère l’Oye,” or “Mother Goose.” The piece was written as a five-movement piano duet in 1910. In 1911, Ravel orchestrated the work and dedicated it to small children.
Single tickets for this performance are $20 at full price, $16 for senior citizens and St. Bonaventure employees, and $5 for students. For tickets and information, call The Quick Center at (716) 375-2494.