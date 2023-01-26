SMETHPORT — Day two of the jury trial against accused former attorney Marc Nuzzo resumed at the McKean County Courthouse Wednesday, with Senior Judge Edward Reibman of Allentown presiding.
The judge had the tip staff bring in the jury and place an alternate; leaving three alternates remaining. No explanation was given for the loss of a jury member. And, before either attorney commenced proceedings with witnesses, Reibman acknowledged the jury concerning a mistake he had made the day prior in allowing the issue of testimony regarding seat belt usage into the record. Reibman explained that sometimes this would be admissible, but in this case it is not and should be stricken from the record.
He also commended both attorneys, District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer, prosecutor for the state, and James P. Miller, defense attorney, for their actions as professional adversaries.
Shaffer called nine witnesses on Wednesday in the case.
Nuzzo was accused, by police, of driving in the wrong lane of travel on U.S. 219, passing a semi-truck, at approximately 8:37 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2018, resulting in a two-vehicle head-on accident that killed Stanley “Guy” Austin and injured several passengers in his vehicle.
One of the prosecution’s witnesses, a semi-truck driver out of Canada, Cole Kaiser, while being cross-examined by Miller, got out of the witness chair, clapped his hands, and was defensive with the judge.
Prior to this, as Shaffer was questioning Kaiser, he described and drew a rendering of his recollection of events that occurred on Sept. 5, 2018. His drawing, which was entered into evidence with objection from defense, depicted two semi-trucks and another full vehicle — Nuzzo’s. Kaiser’s tractor-trailer was in the slow northbound lane of U.S. Route 219, the other, a tanker truck, was in the lane next to his but ahead by a full semi length, and the other vehicle was behind the other semi-truck close to the bumper. The driver told the jury that he could see the passenger side window of the vehicle. He also recalled seeing the headlights of a vehicle in the southbound lane before the other tractor-trailer blocked them from his view. Kaiser said he heard the dark SUV accelerate, rev its engine, “for no reason, like it had somewhere important to be,” and it was on the tailgate of the semi before it accelerated into the other lane.
Showing the jury what the impact looked like, Kaiser put his hands together and then raised his elbows, “rear ends of both vehicles came up when the cars collided,” he stated.
Miller asked if the witness recalled going uphill and asked about the tanker passing him prior to the incident — both responses were that he did. Then Miller asked about when the tanker moved into the left lane but Kaiser said he didn’t know. Miller asked again and Kaiser walked off the witness stand.
The judge had him return and asked that he allow the judge to do his job. Miller stated he would rephrase the question. Referring to a written account that Kaiser made days after the incident in 2018, Miller asked the witness to confirm he made the statement — he did.
“You’re just trying to make it really difficult for me and I understand that. I have a learning disability,” Kaiser said. “I’m telling you what I remember but you’re trying to confuse me.”
Shaffer, on redirect, confirmed with witness that he remembers paying attention to the dark SUV and his own truck because “it came up fast, purposefully, and shot out,” abruptly left.
Other witnesses struggled with remembering what happened four years ago as well.
Passersby who had stopped to assist and call 9-1-1 recalled one account when questioned by Shaffer, and another when shown their previous statements from 2019 by Miller. Some said they remembered making statements but not what was in them, others said, if that’s what I said then it is probably more likely, and then there was one or more who didn’t remember making the statement, saying it was four years ago.
Wednesday’s testimony by a seasoned off-duty officer from the Clarion County Sheriff Department, Steve Baxter, stated he had arrived on scene as the first first-responder, though he was not on duty at the time.
He testified about what he saw when he got to the scene to Shaffer and the jury. His description of the seating arrangement contradicted what was heard the day before. Baxter stated the male driver was still partially in the vehicle (legs and feet), the wife was in the front passenger seat — extricated, there were three occupants in the backseat, and one male in the cargo area. On Tuesday, the testimony indicated a female in the cargo area.
Baxter accounted for six patients but at around 9:50 p.m. was told there was a man in the woods. He said he met up with the man, at the time the officer did not know who the person was, near the Allegany National Forest sign crouched in the grass — closer to the sign than to the treeline.
On cross examination, Miller confirmed that the first time he had contact with Nuzzo was at 9:50 p.m. and had been on scene since “3 to 5 minutes” after it occurred. The officer also called the vehicle driven by Stanley Austin a Ford Explorer, and acknowledged he knew it was a Ford but would not be surprised if Miller told him it was not an Explorer.
In testimony on Tuesday, Bonnie Austin, the front seat passenger in Stanley Austin’s vehicle, stated she had suffered a severely broken leg and bone infection. She said that she would be on antibiotics for the rest of her life. On Wednesday, an Erie doctor, who had been treating Bonnie Austin, took the stand for the prosecution. Dr. Rex Lim with UPMC Hamot described Bonnie Austin’s bone infection and treatment. He stated that the patient developed methicillin-susceptible staph (MSSA), a sibling to the more widely known MRSA, after having surgery to repair broken bones in her leg. She was placed on IV antibiotics for several weeks and was scheduled to follow up with his office to continue treatment. Lim stated that without treatment, the infection would never be cured and further explained that he wanted to treat her with a pill but she did not return after July of 2019 until August 2022. Lim stated that Bonnie Austin is receiving antibiotics from her surgeon’s office but they are only subduing the infection.
The reason the infection is now incurable, per Lim, is due to a biofilm that gets onto the metal used to treat the broken bones. Once it is established, it is impossible to kill. The only option would be to remove the metal.
Most of the others had similar testimony to that of the preliminary hearing or gave similar accounts to that which had already been reported.
Trial continues today at 9 a.m.
Nuzzo is charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, and six counts of recklessly endangering another person. He has been free after posting 5% of $100,000 bail in 2019.