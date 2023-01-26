New Clock Tower

Day two in the trial against Marc Nuzzo included many witnesses for the prosecution who had recollections that differed from what they said right after the incident. The trial resumes at 9 a.m. today.

SMETHPORT — Day two of the jury trial against accused former attorney Marc Nuzzo resumed at the McKean County Courthouse Wednesday, with Senior Judge Edward Reibman of Allentown presiding.

The judge had the tip staff bring in the jury and place an alternate; leaving three alternates remaining. No explanation was given for the loss of a jury member. And, before either attorney commenced proceedings with witnesses, Reibman acknowledged the jury concerning a mistake he had made the day prior in allowing the issue of testimony regarding seat belt usage into the record. Reibman explained that sometimes this would be admissible, but in this case it is not and should be stricken from the record.

