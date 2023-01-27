KERSEY — The Elk County Riders On/Off Road Recreation Club will host Winterfest 2023, a fundraiser for the Trail of Dreams project, an Elk County ATV Vision, on Saturday, Feb. 11.
From 9 to 11 a.m. those who want to participate in the trail and road ride will be required to register for the event and to submit proof of insurance.
The cost to participate is $30 per person and $5 for each additional rider. Then, at 11 a.m. sit back and enjoy the ride as it begins.
The event, a guided road and trail ride with stops along the way, will begin at the clubhouse located at 133 Gahr Road, Kersey. Participants will enjoy lunch and snacks along the way, as well as chances at lottery ticket raffles, dice rolls, and 50-50s.
The tour will return by 5 p.m.
Visit www.elkcountyATV.com, or contact Cheryl Ruffner, director, at (814) 594-5053 for more information.