From Washington to Maine, down to Florida and across Texas, and nearly every state in between will experience a cold spell unlike any in recent times.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Greg DeVoir explained, “Today, Thursday, the area should expect it to get messy, with snow that changes over to rain. Then on Friday, the rain will stop. There could be a few flurries. The main issue will be the flash freeze potential. Flash freezing happens when temperatures fall 20 degrees in an hour.”
In this region, the high temperatures on Friday of 37 degrees will quickly nosedive to a blistering overnight low of only 2 degrees. Compound the temperatures with expected 18-23 mile per hour winds, 40 mph gusts, as well as a little snow, and it will be more than unpleasant to be outside — for humans and animals.
DeVoir said, “Single digits are bad enough, but the wind is going to make it worse. Expect wind chills to be -25 degrees Friday afternoon through Saturday night.” This flash freeze can create hazardous conditions including black ice on roads, slippery sidewalks, and ice on other surfaces.
The freeze is not limited to Pennsylvania or neighboring New York. Winter Storm Elliott will take over the entire country. If traveling, no matter the modality, consider the weather and conditions prior to departing.
Saturday and Sunday are expected to be about the same, with the exception of their starting temps. Saturday’s high will only reach around 12 degrees, while Sunday’s high makes it to an impressive 15 degrees. The overnight lows for both are still hovering at 3 degrees. Precipitation chances are less than at the start of the weekend, and most likely the area will not receive any more accumulation.
“The main message — it will be cold,” said DeVoir.
The National Weather Service has already issued a wind chill watch from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening for this area, including McKean, Potter, Elk, and Cameron counties. “Portions of central Pennsylvania are expected to experience dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes,” according to the website.
Staying warm is a priority, and so is safety.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers in the path of severe winter storms to take steps to protect themselves from carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning and fires.
CO is called the invisible killer because it is colorless and odorless. Exposed persons may become unconscious before experiencing CO-poisoning symptoms of nausea, dizziness or weakness, and it can lead to death.
Loss of
Power — Use a
Generator Safely
Consumers need to be especially careful when storms knock out electrical power. Portable generators create a risk of CO poisoning that can kill in minutes. In the case of a power outage, follow these important life-saving tips:
- NEVER operate a portable generator inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace or shed. Opening doors or windows will not provide enough ventilation to prevent the buildup of lethal levels of CO.
- Operate portable generators outside, at least 20 feet away from the house, and direct the generator’s exhaust away from the home and any other buildings someone could enter. Keep windows/doors closed in the path of the generator’s exhaust. Do not operate a generator on an outside porch or in a carport; it’s too close to the home.
- Check that portable generators have been maintained properly, and read and follow the labels, instructions, and warnings on the generator and in the owner’s manual.
- Look for portable generators that have a CO shut-off safety feature, which is designed to shut the generator off automatically when high levels of CO are present around the generator.
Check CO and Smoke Alarms
- Working smoke and CO alarms save lives. Install battery-operated CO alarms or CO alarms with battery backup on each level and outside separate sleeping areas at home. Interconnected CO alarms are best; when one sounds, they all sound.
- Test CO and smoke alarms monthly to make sure they are working properly, and replace batteries, if needed. Never ignore an alarm when it sounds. Get outside immediately. Then call 911.
- Clear snow away from the outside vents for fuel-burning appliances such as furnaces so that dangerous carbon monoxide does not build up in the house.
Dangers with Portable Heaters
- Keep all sides of the portable heater at least 3 feet from beds, clothes, curtains, papers, sofas and other items that can catch fire.
- ALWAYS use a wall outlet; NEVER a power strip and NEVER run the heater’s cord under rugs or carpeting.
- Place the heater on a stable, level surface, located where it will not be knocked over.
- Make sure the heater is not near water. NEVER touch it if you are wet.
- If the heater’s cord or plug is HOT, disconnect the heater and contact an authorized repair person. If any part of the outlet is hot, contact a certified electrician.