Mixed precipitation fell on downtown Bradford throughout the day on Wednesday. It does not appear the falling precipitation, whether it be rain, snow or sleet — will be letting up in the near future.

From Washington to Maine, down to Florida and across Texas, and nearly every state in between will experience a cold spell unlike any in recent times.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Greg DeVoir explained, “Today, Thursday, the area should expect it to get messy, with snow that changes over to rain. Then on Friday, the rain will stop. There could be a few flurries. The main issue will be the flash freeze potential. Flash freezing happens when temperatures fall 20 degrees in an hour.”

