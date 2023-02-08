ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — Ellicottville’s Winter Music Jam, Feb. 24 to 26, will feature three days of live music in all the hot spots, complimenting the list of outdoor fun, shopping and dining enjoyed most in Ellicottville.

Produced by the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, there are over a dozen bands scheduled to play, with additional bands being confirmed each week.

