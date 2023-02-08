ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — Ellicottville’s Winter Music Jam, Feb. 24 to 26, will feature three days of live music in all the hot spots, complimenting the list of outdoor fun, shopping and dining enjoyed most in Ellicottville.
Produced by the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, there are over a dozen bands scheduled to play, with additional bands being confirmed each week.
“Winter Music Jam is a weekend meant for friends, families and fun!” said Jessica Wallace, business development manager for the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce. “We are excited to share our picturesque town with all our visitors, and we look forward to spoiling them with good snow, great food, and really good music!”
Whether prowling for rock n’ roll, soulful blues, or a good country party, the entertainment planned for Winter Music Jam weekend is sure to cater to all music tastes. Take advantage of all three days of live entertainment by turning the visit into an overnight stay at any of the hotels, condos, B&B’s or vacation properties available in and around the village.
For a full line-up of this year’s Winter Music Jam performers, or to view lodging and dining options, head over to ellicottvilleny.com and follow @visitellicottville on Instagram to stay connected.