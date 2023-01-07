Rainy Weather 1.6.23

Leftover salt melt mixed with rain from the last few days covered a majority of Bradford’s sidewalks downtown on Friday evening, with a brilliant deep blue sky in the background. Precipitation is expected to be much less this week, according to the National Weather Service.

 Era photo by Daniella Langianese

The stormy weather over the West Coast continues to be the main weather story of focus across the U.S. as we head into the weekend, with yet another Atmospheric River event forecasted to impact the region. With several inches of rain to impact many regions, Bradford on the other hand (with the exception of this morning) can expect a fairly mild winter weekend.

Although area residents have been enjoying temperatures in the high and low 50s over the past few days — making it feel somewhat like spring with all the rain — however, the good fortune of warm winter weather is coming to an end, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) State College office.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos