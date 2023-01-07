The stormy weather over the West Coast continues to be the main weather story of focus across the U.S. as we head into the weekend, with yet another Atmospheric River event forecasted to impact the region. With several inches of rain to impact many regions, Bradford on the other hand (with the exception of this morning) can expect a fairly mild winter weekend.
Although area residents have been enjoying temperatures in the high and low 50s over the past few days — making it feel somewhat like spring with all the rain — however, the good fortune of warm winter weather is coming to an end, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) State College office.
Those in the Bradford area surely noticed the temperatures dip overnight, leading to a 40% chance of scattered snow showers today. Yet by the evening the scattered snow showers have been forecast to come to an end, leaving mostly clouds in the night sky over the city, accompanied by a light wind and temperatures at a low around 22 degrees.
“High pressure building into the region this weekend will bring light snow showers,” explained Dave Martin, meteorologist for the NWS State College office.
The air will continue to get drier and the surface winds will veer some more to the northwest — this will probably bring a few more light snow showers into the Alleghenies in the afternoon on Saturday, but they won’t amount to much as the change in temperature drops lower.
By Saturday evening, skies in most of McKean County will have cleared up, according to the National Weather Service. Some early wind could possibly delay a drop in temperature.
After the rain Saturday, according to the meteorologist at NWS, the clouds are expected to begin to break up while the snow showers wind down. The chill will still be in the air though, as the forecast predicts temperatures to drop down between 25 and 20 degrees.
Continuing through Saturday late evening, the temperatures will gradually rise on Sunday from between 20-25 degrees to nearly 37 degrees with a calm breeze and partially sunny skies.
Sunday evening the chill returns with a chance of snow showers and temperatures reaching a low between 20 and 25 degrees.
Then a dry period is expected, later Monday into Tuesday, rain mixed with snow showers are possible once again. On Wednesday, the winds remain amplified, with disturbances rolling through the region. However, after Wednesday the latest NWS guidance keeps an intruding elongated area of relatively low atmospheric pressure and coastal low out of phase, which could result in dry weather persisting through most of next week.
Closer to seasonable, although still above normal, temperatures will remain in place through the forecast period. The next notable weather system appears likely to arrive at the end of next week and into the weekend.
“Temperatures will still be ranging above normal during nighttime hours this coming week and even slightly in the daytime as well,” explained Martin. “Next week the major storm system seems to be moving south of the McKean County area with colder air pushing down from Canada on Tuesday. Although the colder temps will accompany the colder air pushing south from the storm, temperatures are still a shade above normal for this time of year in McKean County.”
Thus far, the forecast released by the National Weather Service shows a mostly precipitation-free week with highs averaging in the mid to low 30s and nighttime temperatures in the mid-20s, “with no major rain or snow events, on the horizon,” predicted Martin.