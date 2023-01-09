Bradford City Police, followed by the Bradford City Fire Department crews, were first to arrive on the scene of a Williams Street house engulfed in flames early Saturday.
Bradford Fire Capt. Jeff Kloss said a resident was awakened by smoke and was able to get everyone out of the house, including family pets, before crews arrived.
The first call came at 2:44 a.m. for a fire at 44 Williams, a 2 and a half story house, and a second alarm sounded 11 minutes later at 2:55 a.m.
Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department (BTVFD) and Derrick City Fire Department were both dispatched to the scene, as well as all off-duty personnel.
Kloss described the scene: “Not all the emergency vehicles were on WIlliams Street. We had Engine 1 and an ambulance over at Bisett (Building Center). BTVFD’s Engine 151 and an ambulance were just off Kennedy Street; they were providing water supply and a rapid intervention team. Derrick City had more manpower for us.”
There was a brief delay at the start of the firefighting efforts when a hydrant broke, Kloss said. Firefighters were hooking up a hose and the hydrant broke, so they had to connect farther away. However, in the meantime, the crew used water from a tank truck to pour on the fire, Kloss explained, adding the delay was minimal.
Firefighters on scene also used unmanned nozzles that apply large amounts of water to an area.
“The fire was under control at 4:05 a.m.,” Kloss said. However, crews were on the scene until approximately 6:45 a.m. and returned at around 9 a.m. for a few hot spots.
The residence was a total loss. There was also minor damage to 42 Williams St. and more significant damage to 48 Williams St., Kloss said.
“The home had working smoke detectors,” he noted. “That is one thing everyone should have and check often. Also, if in a situation like this, where you have to leave due to fire, close the doors behind you. This helps prevent the spread of the fire before we arrive.”
Bradford City Tower 1, Squad 1 and Engine 1; Bradford Township Engine 151 and Apparatus 15; and Derrick City Volunteer Fire Department Squad 11 and Rescue 11; as well as the Bradford City Police Department, Penelec, National Fuel and the Bradford Water Authority were all on scene.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials said the American Red Cross is working with the family.