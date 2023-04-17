WARREN — The USDA Forest Service announced that the River Road Wildfire was 100 percent contained and approximately 447 acres in size as of 3:43 p.m. on Sunday.
The wildfire is located in the Marienville Ranger District of Allegheny National Forest in the vicinity of Gregg Hill, River, and Millstone roads. The cause of the wildfire remains under investigation.
Wildland firefighters continue to mop up the fire by extinguishing any remaining burning material near fire control lines, felling snags, trenching logs to prevent rolling, and other work to make the fire safe and reduce residual smoke. No structures were lost, and none are directly threatened. No evacuations were ordered.
Seventeen volunteer fire departments, the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources – Bureau of Forestry, the PA Game Commission, and the Forest Service worked collaboratively to suppress the River Road Wildfire. Given the progress in containment, current conditions, and the weather forecast, wildland firefighters anticipate calling the fire controlled in the next couple of days.
For information on the River Road Wildfire, visit Inciweb - River Road Wildfire Information.