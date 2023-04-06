Two of the three candidates on the Democratic ticket for county commissioner in the upcoming primary hosted the first of several McKean United sponsored listening tour events at the Bradford Area Public Library on Wednesday evening.
James Hilyer and Mary (Marty) Wilder each took time before their presentation to chat with attendees as they came into the room. Hilyer sat with a couple for quite some time and listened to their concerns within the region and gave his perspective of possible solutions or how he could look into matters they had brought up. Wilder met with residents as they walked in or as they began taking their seats.
Of course, the biggest topic on the minds of residents was the status of healthcare in the area. Both candidates explained that they are running together, “you can vote for two in the primary, vote for both of us because we are working together,” said Hilyer.
Other residents brought up the need for more affordable housing and more reliable internet. The candidates agreed. If elected, they have plans to bring new business into the area and find ways to build on the internet plans that have already been started.
A final note came up about access to commissioner meetings. One resident stated, “we have to have people who want to be involved — not just cut ribbons.”
There will be another event in the county, in Eldred, in coming weeks.
The third candidate running on the Democratic ticket is Dana Spittler of Smethport. The Republican candidates seeking their party’s nomination are incumbents Tom Kreiner and Carol Duffy.