Mary Ann “Marty” Wilder, one of the leaders of Save Bradford Hospital movement, is running for the Democratic nomination for McKean County commissioner.
A retired editor of The Bradford Era, she has been working on the hospital project since its inception in 2021, shortly after the hospital suffered severe cutback in services.
She and a group of dedicated volunteers have been researching how the hospital was put in its current predicament, and trying to find a way to return a full-service hospital to Bradford.
Wilder said she had no intention of seeking public office after retiring but hopes, as a county commissioner, new doors might be open to the vital quest to “save Bradford hospital.”
The hospital situation, she said, does not just harm Bradford but creates a ripple effect across the county, particularly when it comes to much-needed economic development.
During her time at The Era she learned many facet of government, covering municipal meetings at every level, and writing investigative pieces, feature and news stories. She wrote ‘Round the Square for several years.
Over that time, she has seen some significant progress in the county — the growth and development of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, for example — but also witnessed an overall decline in jobs, opportunity, income, education, and population.
The crisis is apparent in the fact that McKean County’s population just dropped below 40,000.
Creative solutions will be needed to face the future.
Other key issues include the ongoing crisis in our emergency response system with a shortage of firefighters, EMTs, and ambulance services.
She feels it’s imperative that efforts continue to wire the county for the Internet and cell service. And, of course, nothing is more important than jobs, jobs, jobs.
Finally, she point out that the Bradford area has not been represented on the county board for at least five years.
Wilder, whose real name as it will appear on the ballot as Mary Ann Wilder, graduated from Elk County Christian High School in St. Marys, and holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh.
A longtime Democrat, she was chairman of the McKean County Democratic Committee from 2018 to 2022, and continues to represent Corydon Township on the board.
During her time at the newspaper, she co-founded the Era’s Less Fortunate (ELF) Christmas program. She served on the board of the YWCA Bradford and is currently a member of the VFW Auxiliary.
She lives in Marshburg, and co-manages an AirBB in Rixford.