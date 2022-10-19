Early voting map

Pennsylvania county map showing percentage of registered voters requesting a mail ballot for the November general election.

 Eugene Tauber/The Morning Call

ALLENTOWN (TNS) — The General Election will take place Nov. 8 for in-person voting, but registered voters in Pennsylvania can request a mail ballot or absentee ballot by Nov. 1 if they cannot or choose not to vote at their local precinct.

All ballots must be received by county election offices by 8 p.m. on Election Day. It does not matter when the ballot was mailed, it must be physically present by the deadline in order to be counted.

