Homelessness is not new in this area.
On Thursday, the Bradford Chamber of Commerce announced they are initiating a Homeless Task Force.
According to the Executive Director of the Chamber, Heidi Scrivo, “we are only in the initial stages and have not created anything as of yet. What we are hoping to do is be a facilitator and bring together representation from various resources to team up.”
The press release stated, “We at the Chamber recognize that the increased homeless problem in the area has led to complications for our area businesses. As a result, we feel it is important that we take measures to support our business community. We are starting a Homelessness Task Force.”
Has the homeless population really increased?
Mayor James McDonald stated, “Everybody is noticing people they didn’t see before, they really started popping up last year. It could be the economy, but the warmer weather this summer started bringing in more reports.”
Housing and Homeless Services Coordinator Michelle Hatch disagrees, she stated, “We have three case managers who assist those who are homeless or at imminent risk of becoming homeless. Our caseloads are high, but they are no higher this year than they have been in past years.”
At the Housing and Homeless Office, Hatch said, “We have the ability, through grants, to help with medium term rent assistance for those who meet specific criteria,” she said, and added that each grant has separate criteria that must be met. “We have a housing-first philosophy. We tend to the person’s need for shelter first, then we add services to help them be successful in other aspects.”
Scrivo said the Chamber is not yet ready to declare who will be on the task force, but can foresee a few who will be included, she said, “we hope to include a diverse group of participants on the task force; city and county officials, police and drug task force, faith-based representatives, representatives from schools, and other interested organizations.”
One of those organizations is the Housing Coalition, which is part of the McKean County Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
Hatch explained, “The office in Bradford is the access point of coordinated entry of McKean County. This means that each self-reported homeless individual throughout the county completes an intake survey to assist us to address and understand their needs. Then, as opportunities that meet their needs open, including housing, the individual receives help.”
She continued, “Everyone should be aware of the resources available in the area. If they run into someone or know of anyone who is homeless or on the brink of homelessness, we are here to help. However, it should be understood, too, that not all homeless people want help.”
The Chamber will be sending surveys to their members soon. The surveys request responses about the impact of homelessness on their establishments.
McDonald took a few moments to express his thanks, “I really want to thank Chief Ward for all he has done to make this happen. He worked with PennDOT and would not stop until he got results — he was a really squeaky wheel.
“It will only be a few days until the announcement of the cleanup efforts of the homeless encampment. We have to get it done before the weather hits,” he added.
What can concerned residents do?
Take a moment to give. The area has many organizations looking for donations, especially this time of year. The funding stays in this community and supports the needs of the homeless or those at risk of becoming homeless. Some organizations support those who were homeless and are getting back on their feet. Without community support, these places could not exist.
And, McDonald added, “Since I have the opportunity, homelessness does exist in our area. I encourage residents to keep the blessing boxes in mind, add to them; they could be the only food a person gets that day. I know it is not a solution but it is a big help to those who need it.”
Donations to Destinations can be made online by visiting www.destinationsbradford.com and clicking on the “Donate” button on the top right hand side of the page or by mailing a check to Destinations at 1 Main St., Bradford, PA 16701.
Additionally, donations can be made to the YWCA by filling out the form at http://ywcabradford.org/donate-now/
The Era reached out to Bradford City Police Chief Michael Ward, the McKean County Commissioners, and Housing Coalition Co-Chair Rob Klouw for more information, but has not heard back. A follow up article is forthcoming on the issue of homelessness, cleanup of the encampment and resources available.