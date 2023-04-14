Former Bradford dentist Dr. Peter Whelan died early Friday as a result of a fire at his West Washington Street residence.
Whelan, 71, was the only one home when the residence at 578 W. Washington St. caught fire. Dan Burkhouse, chief of Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department, said the fire department was dispatched at 12:36 a.m., after the call came in from a neighbor.
“I believe they ended up taking several calls on it, from neighbors,” Burkhouse said.
When firefighters arrived, “we found the second story of the residential property pretty well involved in fire.
“As we were making entry we found a victim that was brought out,” he said. “Medical treatment was administered until the city ambulance arrived and took him to the hospital.”
Whelan did not survive his injuries.
Burkhouse said a full search was conducted to make sure there were no more victims inside the residence. “The fire was well involved on the second floor,” he said. “It was extinguished with two one-and-three-quarter-inch hose lines. The state police fire marshal was called to investigate.”
While Burkhouse declined to give the cause of the fire, waiting instead for the fire marshal to release that information, he did say the fire was accidental and started in the attic or the ceiling space above the second floor.
“It will end up being a total loss,” Burkhouse said of the residence. Along with heavy fire damage to the residence, which was on the second story of the structure, there is water and smoke damage to the first floor, which housed a garage.
“I think there was a car inside,” the fire chief said. “There was a vehicle and a number of motorcycles outside.”
Bradford Township had three engines and 17 men, an engine from Derrick City and an ambulance from the City of Bradford. Lewis Run and Corydon Township departments were on standby.
The circumstances of the blaze, with the loss of life, weighed heavily on the veteran firefighter.
“The conditions the guys faced, I feel that they did everything they could,” Burkhouse said. The residence was heavily involved in fire when emergency crews arrived on the scene.
This was the 87th call for the Bradford Township volunteers so far this year, at just four months in.
“This has been a busy week,” Burkhouse said. There was a wildfire in Gifford on Wednesday, and Thursday morning, Burkhouse and other members of the District 15 Wildfire Suppression Crew went to Elk County to help with a large wildfire there. He arrived back in Bradford around 8 p.m. Thursday, and was called out just after midnight for the house fire.
This weekend, Burkhouse will be instructing at the Tri County Fire School.