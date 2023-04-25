OLEAN, N.Y. — The Enchanted Mountain Roller Derby announced a new fundraising effort to help support their team, The Hellbilly Heartbreakers. The local Roller Derby league is selling Wheely Wonka and the Bruise Factory candy bars. These chocolate bars will be sold for $3 and inside, five lucky winners will find the golden ticket and win a Golden Season Ticket for free season entrance. Season tickets are normally $25 so why not take a chance.
These limited-edition Enchanted Mountains Roller Derby chocolate bars will be sold by each of the Hellbilly Heartbreakers teammates as well as the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce office located at 301 N. Union St. in Olean.
The 2023 Hellbilly Heartbreakers roster includes 12 competitive skaters, seven training pool/reserve skaters, and five officials. The Hellbilly Heartbreakers will be playing four home games, which will be held at the William O. Rec Center in Olean, and will travel to three away games.
The next home game at the rec center will be the Hellbilly Heartbreakers versus the Hellions of Troy on Saturday, May 13. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the first whistle at 6:30 p.m.
On June 3, the team will meet up against the Burning River Roller Derby of Cleveland, Ohio followed by a July 8 bout against the Warrin’ Wrecking Dolls of Warren, Pa. and finish out the home meets on Aug. 5 against the Dutchland Derby Rollers of Lancaster, Pa.
Upcoming away games include: SCAR Derby in State College, Pa. on April 29; Black Diamond Rollers in Elmira N.Y. on May 20; and Ladies Death & Derby Society in Herkimer, N.Y.
The Enchanted Mountain Roller Derby was founded in 2010 by a group of local women to provide our community with an environment that enhances personal growth and development through sport. Their mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of the community by believing in the value of the individual, the strength of the team, and the power of the female spirit. They are committed to redefining the classic sport of roller derby, while giving it relevance. Flat-track roller derby is a full contact sport played by independent strong women. They inspire women on and off the rink, as well as serve the local community.
For more information about this fundraiser or their 2023 season, email Enchanted Mountain Roller Derby at emrd@gmail.com or visit their website www.enchantedmountainrollerderby.com.