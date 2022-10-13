When the Honorable Judge Glenn E. Mencer served as the district attorney of McKean County from 1956 until 1964, the chimes of the clock tower which sits atop the McKean County Courthouse would ring out each hour — “it is such a tragedy that the recent generation has never heard the beauty of the clock’s hourly chime,” said Commissioner Cliff Lane.
Wednesday morning a large group of people gathered on the lawn in front of the McKean County Courthouse to participate in the Building and Clock Tower Ceremony.
After an introduction by the Maintenance Director Ed Tronetti, President Judge John Pavlock took the podium to provide a history of the many phases the courthouse has undergone over the years.
Focusing primarily on the history of Judge Mencer, who also served as the President Judge of McKean County from 1964 to 1970, Pavlock stated, “When I walk the halls of the courthouse I think of the greats: like Judge Mencer, who walked up these steps (pointing to the courthouse front steps) and past the clock tower that rang out on the hour while he served here.”
One day, Pavlock explained, others will come here each day for work and will then be the ones attempting to remember our names someday, therefore it is important to preserve the building for those coming after us.
“This is a gem of a courthouse, one of the best in the state, they built it well. But like any gem, it has to be polished and repaired once in a while or it will be lost,’ said Pavlock. “It is fitting that the chimes of this clock tower are ringing again due to the assistance of Judge Mencer’s family.” And even though Judge Mencer died in 2007, his wife, Hannah, and he are “still giving back to this community that they so cherished.”
Donors who helped make this project possible included Don Shonts of Casella Waste Management and Glenn J. Mencer.
Glenn J. Mencer, son of the late Hannah and Judge Glenn E. Mencer, wished to show appreciation to the tremendous town for the treatment of his parents before their passing.
“So we thought a donation to the clock tower and hourly chime would be a great way to show how much the town meant to my parents.”
Additional guests present at the ceremony included Commissioners Carol Duffy and Thomas Kreiner.
“Today we are here to dedicate the exterior and clock tower renovations and reconstruction, however there has also been much work and restoration done inside the building, as well,” stated Kreiner. “Personally, I find the crowning touch of the building to be the restoration of the original doors from the late 1930s — which now shine beautifully.”