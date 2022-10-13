When the Honorable Judge Glenn E. Mencer served as the district attorney of McKean County from 1956 until 1964, the chimes of the clock tower which sits atop the McKean County Courthouse would ring out each hour — “it is such a tragedy that the recent generation has never heard the beauty of the clock’s hourly chime,” said Commissioner Cliff Lane.

Wednesday morning a large group of people gathered on the lawn in front of the McKean County Courthouse to participate in the Building and Clock Tower Ceremony.

