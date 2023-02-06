State Capitol

Pennsylvania’s State Capitol Building in Harrisburg.

 File photo

HARRISBURG — While senators on both sides of the aisle worry about the future of public assistance programs in Pennsylvania, the reforms under consideration seem unlikely to win each other over — even in the fresh era of cooperation ushered in by Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Still, optimism abounds. Sen. Dave Argall, R-Pottsville, told The Center Square his renewed effort to strengthen oversight of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Medical Assistance may see new prospects with Shapiro in charge.

